Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2.053 head of feeder cattle selling on Dec. 5, compared to 1,910 head on Nov. 14, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage to reflect accurate market trend. The moderate offering of good cattle was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers, 41% were heifers and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 53%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 316 lbs., 171.00; 11 head, 358 to 385 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (166.20); 23 head, 402 to 443 lbs., 164.00 to 173.00 (169.04); 21 head, 457 to 495 lbs., 162.50 to 173.00 (167.05); 136 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 156.50 to 168.00 (161.67); 159 head, 551 to 595 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (158.89); 116 head, 606 to 648 lbs., 144.00 to 157.00 (152.95); 163 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 143.00 to 157.25 (153.34); 131 head, 706 to 742 lbs., 143.00 to 149.50 (146.02); 71 head, 771 to 790 lbs., 135.00 to 145.00 (142.86); 25 head, 803 to 811 lbs., 134.50 to 141.00 (138.65); 64 head, 877 lbs., 142.50; 32 head, 908 lbs., 141.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 403 to 415 lbs., 153.50 to 155.00 (154.11); 21 head, 455 to 498 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.27); 13 head, 558 to 585 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.57); 7 head, 618 to 643 lbs., 139.50 to 141.00 (140.37); 4 head, 673 lbs., 131.00; 12 head, 711 to 713 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (130.75); 13 head, 757 to 761 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (127.93); 3 head, 961 lbs., 124.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 17 head, 363 to 383 lbs., 145.00 to 152.00 (148.36); 30 head, 411 to 446 lbs., 144.50 to 151.00 (146.28); 74 head, 451 to 497 lbs., 150.00 to 157.50 (153.20); 82 head, 503 to 538 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (148.12); 160 head, 556 to 599 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (143.97); 82 head, 610 to 646 lbs., 128.00 to 141.00 (136.08); 65 head, 650 to 687 lbs., 127.00 to 136.25 (134.59); 71 head, 700 to 741 lbs., 136.50 to 136.75 (136.66); 11 head, 756 to 763 lbs., 126.00 to 128.75 (127.26); 31 head, 819 lbs., 139.25; 24 head, 852 lbs., 135.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 14 head, 406 to 431 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.97); 22 head, 479 to 493 lbs., 144.00 to 147.00 (144.97); 4 head, 540 lbs., 138.00; 11 head, 574 to 585 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.72); 4 head, 730 lbs., 133.00; 3 head, 913 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 981 lbs., 101.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 313 to 341 lbs., 425.00 to 485.00 (463.69); 6 head, 385 lbs., 550.00; 4 head, 405 lbs., 510.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 734 lbs., 144.50.
