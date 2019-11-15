Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 1,492 head of feeder cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 1,567 head on Sept. 26, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no recent market coverage to reflect accurate market trend. There was a moderate offering of good quality cattle that was met with good demand. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 59% steers and 41% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 40 head, 389 lbs., 184.00; 24 head, 405 to 432 lbs., 165.00; 70 head, 485 to 493 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.40); 7 head, 523 lbs., 155.00; 14 head, 507 lbs., 151.00 unweaned; 86 head, 572 to 589 lbs., 154.00 to 161.00 (157.51); 17 head, 608 to 645 lbs. 147.50 to 153.00 (149.37); 19 head, 650 to 659 lbs., 146.50 to 151.50 (149.15) unweaned; 170 head, 753 to 790 lbs., 145.50 to 156.75 (153.30); 23 head, 803 to 846 lbs., 151.00 to 153.25 (151.95); 51 head, 885 to 889 lbs., 148.00 to 150.50 (150.06); 133 head, 904 to 925 lbs., 152.75 to 156.50 (156.13); 42 head, 967 lbs., 148.00; 8 head, 1045 lbs., 140.75. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 head, 293 lbs., 530.00; 5 head, 357 lbs., 600.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 398 lbs., 158.00 unweaned; 11 head, 661 lbs., 143.50; 15 head, 703 to 745 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.33); 6 head, 766 lbs., 136.50; 11 head, 812 lbs., 135.00; 8 head, 858 lbs., 134.50; 20 head, 971 lbs., 129.25; 5 head, 1223 lbs., 108.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight,, 41 head, 385 lbs., 159.00; 13 head, 408 to 426 lbs., 142.00 to 144.00 (143.40); 64 head, 454 to 492 lbs., 135.00 to 145.50 (143.72); 24 head, 500 to 520 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.22); 20 head, 569 to 570 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (135.77); 21 head, 600 to 640 lbs., 130.00 to 142.00 (136.67); 34 head, 678 to 694 lbs., 135.50 to 138.00 (136.10); 31 head, 739 lbs., 145.50; 26 head, 756 to 793 lbs., 131.50 to 135.00 (132.15); 91 head, 800 to 839 lbs., 132.50 to 143.75 (142.20); 142 head, 930 to 949 lbs., 128.25 to 135.50 (134.26); 24 head, 985 to 995 lbs., 130.50 to 133.00 (131.33). Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 8 head, 335 lbs., 490.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 704 to 706 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (124.11); 4 head, 767 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 908 lbs., 123.00.
