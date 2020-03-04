Denison Livestock, Denison, Iowa, reported receipts of 2,467 head of feeder cattle selling on Feb. 27, compared to 2,398 head on Feb. 13, according to the USDA-Iowa Department of Agriculture Market News, Des Moines, Iowa.
There was no comparison as there was not a sale the previous week. There was a moderate offering of good cattle that was met with good demand and the trade was active. The supply included 100% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 331 lbs., 190.00; 8 head, 375 to 377 lbs., 174.00 to 188.00 (179.27); 20 head, 459 to 497 lbs., 169.00 to 183.00 (178.14);
39 head, 506 to 546 lbs., 150.00 to 165.00 (157.68); 76 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 148.00 to 163.00 (155.83); 102 head, 605 to 647 lbs., 141.00 to 155.00 (149.50); 224 head, 651 to 693 lbs., 140.50 to 151.25 (148.01); 136 head, 711 to 746 lbs., 138.00 to 142.75 (141.40); 246 head, 754 to 792 lbs., 135.25 to 145.75 (139.91); 123 head, 806 to 847 lbs., 132.00 to 138.75 (135.91); 104 head, 852 to 890 lbs., 129.50 to 137.50 (132.82); 100 head, 901 to 920 lbs., 125.00 to 132.75 (129.60); 59 head, 958 to 981 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (124.02). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 386 lbs., 170.00; 8 head, 430 to 439 lbs., 171.00 to 173.00 (171.74); 6 head, 493 to 496 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 535 lbs., 146.00; 6 head, 592 lbs., 146.50; 3 head, 680 lbs., 136.00; 4 head, 957 lbs., 113.00; 3 head, 1033 lbs., 107.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 43 head, 451 to 495 lbs., 156.00 to 168.00 (165.55); 33 head, 511 to 529 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (155.03); 92 head, 552 to 599 lbs., 137.00 to 155.00 (141.40); 144 head, 611 to 648 lbs., 130.00 to 140.00 (135.71); 126 head, 653 to 696 lbs., 121.00 to 135.00 (127.26); 191 head, 706 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 124.00 (122.69); 163 head, 754 to 797 lbs., 117.50 to 133.00 (122.42); 51 head, 804 to 836 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.16); 37 head, 863 to 877 lbs., 115.50 to 118.75 (117.97); 53 head, 922 to 943 lbs., 112.00 to 116.75 (116.16). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 501 lbs., 134.00; 31 head, 581 to 590 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.71); 4 head, 742 lbs., 115.50 fleshy,
