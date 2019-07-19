The Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,442 head of cattle selling on July 12, compared to 1,591 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to two weeks ago, the feeder steers and heifers were firm to $2 higher with instances of 700- to 950-pound feeders selling $4 higher. The trade and demand was moderate. The temperatures have averaged in the mid 90s on the week; however, much of the trade area received refreshing rain and pastures for the most part are in good shape. The supply included 72% feeder cattle with 66% steers and 34% were heifers; 28% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 83%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 303 lbs., 175.00; 7 head, 410 to 420 lbs., 163.00 to 180.00 (174.30); 3 head, 458 to 465 lbs., 165.00; 7 head, 515 to 523 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.14); 12 head, 555 to 559 lbs., 154.00 to 162.00 (155.33); 10 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 148.50 to 154.00 (151.79); 23 head, 663 to 693 lbs., 146.00 to 149.00 (147.87); 26 head, 703 to 747 lbs., 142.00 to 146.50 (143.57); 5 head, 750 lbs., 142.00; 39 head, 886 lbs., 125.00; 284 head, 931 to 942 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.15). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 410 to 428 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.20); 12 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 154.00 to 160.00 (154.54); 4 head, 530 lbs., 144.00; 20 head, 615 to 625 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (143.03); 5 head, 690 lbs., 142.00; 6 head, 701 to 748 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.30); 35 head, 765 to 768 lbs., 137.50 to 138.00 (137.57); 5 head, 835 to 844 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.01). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 553 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 695 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 705 lbs., 120.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 159.00 to 168.00 (163.40); 8 head, 440 to 449 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (157.63); 3 head, 453 to 470 lbs., 154.00 to 156.00 (154.68); 6 head, 510 to 515 lbs., 149.00 to 149.50 (149.42); 11 head, 512 to 546 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (154.51) gaunt; 13 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (139.95); 5 head, 575 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 22 head, 615 to 645 lbs., 127.00 to 138.00 (134.73); 26 head, 670 to 683 lbs., 132.00 to 136.50 (134.41); 123 head, 764 lbs., 129.00 guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 503 to 525 lbs., 131.00 to 132.00 (131.79); 12 head, 570 to 580 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (122.75); 5 head, 610 to 643 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (121.15); 14 head, 661 to 670 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.57). Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 438 lbs., 124.00; 2 head, 693 lbs., 115.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Premium White, 65 to 75%, 20 head, 1020 to 1700 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (60.19) average dressing; 40 head, 1141 to 1464 lbs., 63.50 to 64.25 (63.89) high; 16 head, 1115 to 1276 lbs., 45.00 to 54.00 (52.72) low; 5 head, 981 lbs., 35.50 very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 13 head, 1100 to 1220 lbs., 54.00 to 58.00 (55.49) average; 2 head, 885 to 1135 lbs., 61.00 to 63.00 (62.12) high; 72 head, 836 to 1155 lbs., 42.00 to 48.50 (46.16) low; 36 head, 807 to 981 lbs., 31.00 to 37.00 (33.49) very low; 19 head, 770 to 780 lbs., 38.00 to 39.00 (38.48) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1800 lbs., 70.00 average; 3 head, 1895 to 1995 lbs., 86.00 to 86.50 (86.33) high; 5 head, 1281 to 1720 lbs., 62.00 to 67.00 (65.74) low.
