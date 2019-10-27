Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,727 head of cattle selling on Oct. 17, compared to 2,492 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the unweaned new crop calves weighing under 550 pound were weak to $4 lower and those over 550 pounds were selling $5 to $7 lower. The load lots of yearling feeder steers and heifers were steady to $1 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 lower. The temperatures were predicted to be in the low to to mid to 80s in the upcoming days cast a pall on prices for unweaned calves. The slaughter cow and bull prices were hindered by the sheer number of cull cows coming to slaughter plants with waits of up to three weeks reported for producers delivering to these plants. The trade activity was light on light to moderate demand. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 60% steers and 40% were heifers; and 14% was slaughter cattle with 95% cows and 5% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 62%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 275 lbs., 173.00; 5 head, 310 to 313 lbs., 164.00 to 166.00 (165.60); 31 head, 366 to 385 lbs., 166.00 to 171.00 (168.47); 2 head, 385 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 22 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 155.00 to 170.00 (161.50); 26 head, 452 to 476 lbs., 140.00 to 157.00 (146.33); 44 head, 518 to 546 lbs., 152.50 to 160.00 (158.07); 31 head, 524 to 546 lbs., 133.50 to 140.00 (135.25) unweaned; 22 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 134.50 to 136.00 (135.42); 26 head, 576 to 591 lbs., 129.50 to 131.00 (129.94) unweaned; 69 head, 600 to 649 lbs., 123.00 to 146.00 (143.45); 37 head, 644 to 648 lbs., 115.00 to 120.50 (117.96) unweaned; 19 head, 650 to 689 lbs., 122.00 to 143.50 (131.10); 25 head, 655 to 695 lbs., 114.00 to 120.00 (117.01) unweaned; 468 head, 708 to 735 lbs., 139.00 to 151.00 (149.80); 85 head, 705 to 724 lbs., 118.50 to 123.00 (120.78) unweaned; 9 head, 772 lbs., 140.00; 51 head, 758 to 780 lbs., 105.00 to 128.00 (113.44) unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 291 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 310 to 345 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.64); 17 head, 370 to 399 lbs., 152.00 to 159.00 (154.81); 3 head, 383 to 385 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.33) unweaned; 39 head, 425 to 448 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.11); 6 head, 485 to 498 lbs., 132.00 to 140.00 (137.33); 19 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 133.00 to 148.00 (135.08); 9 head, 535 to 540 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 22 head, 561 to 591 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.56) unweaned; 6 head, 628 lbs., 124.00; 3 head, 620 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 1 head, 665 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 735 lbs., 126.00; 9 head, 715 to 738 lbs., 113.50 to 115.00 (113.99) unweaned; 7 head, 799 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 8 head, 808 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 2 head, 890 to 895 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (125.25). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 442 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 475 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 512 to 545 lbs.,, 110.00 to 117.00 unweaned; 2 head, 638 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 1 head, 680 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 1 head, 740lbs., 114.00; 3 head, 755 lbs., 109.00 to 116.00 (111.33); 4 head, 801 lbs., 109.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 13 head, 311 to 339 lbs., 150.00 to 163.00 (158.26); 16 head, 318 to 346 lbs., 130.00 to 141.00 (135.07) unweaned; 14 head, 352 to 377 lbs., 140.00 to 150.00 (147.03); 26 head, 420 to 435 lbs., 138.00 to 160.00 (145.17); 3 head, 438 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 29 head, 458 to 472 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (145.31); 33 head, 457 to 497 lbs., 125.00 to 136.00 (129.60) unweaned; 28 head, 530 to 549 lbs., 132.00 to 150.00 (137.64); 5 head, 523 to 543 lbs., 118.00 to 122.00 (120.36) unweaned; 64 head, 552 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 145.00 (137.14); 44 head, 575 to 598 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (119.05) unweaned; 40 head, 610 to 649 lbs., 117.00 to 122.00 (119.53) unweaned; 4 head, 650 to 655 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.50); 25 head, 655 to 698 lbs., 114.00 to 122.00 (116.88) unweaned; 141 head, 714 to 740 lbs., 126.00 to 140.25 (139.29); 7 head, 724 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 74 head, 768 to 784 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (133.04); 2 head, 808 lbs., 105.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 297 to 298 lbs., 127.00 to 132.00 (129.00) unweaned; 3 head, 370 lbs., 136.00; 5 head, 369 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 36 head, 463 to 498 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.20); 18 head, 512 to 538 lbs., 121.00 to 122.00 (121.22); 13 head, 518 to 549 lbs., 110.50 to 115.00 (113.21) unweaned; 12 head, 558 to 590 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (110.84) unweaned; 10 head, 625 to 640 lbs., 110.00 to 116.50 (114.52) unweaned; 48 heads, 653 to 696 lbs., 112.00 to 116.00 (113.13) unweaned; 27 head, 712 to 739 lbs., 105.00 to 112.50 (106.65) unweaned; 2 head, 780 lbs., 109.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 445 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 1 head, 490 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 7 head, 670 to 680 lbs., 108.00 to 112.00 (109.00) unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 1465 to 1620 lbs., 52.50 to 54.50 (53.21) average dressing; 2 head, 1638 lbs., 40.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 27 head, 1088 to 1475 lbs., 47.00 to 52.00 (49.74) average; 2 head, 1225 to 1330 lbs., 54.00 to 55.00 (54.48) high; 17 head, 1030 to 1358 lbs., 37.00 to 39.00 (38.70) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 58 head, 890 to 1215 lbs., 42.00 to 49.00 (45.90) average; 4 head, 1124 lbs., 50.50 high; 28 head, 1033 to 1405 lbs., 24.50 to 39.50 (31.87) low; 5 head, 759 lbs., 26.00 low light weight; 16 head, 1021 to 1095 lbs., 15.00 to 24.00 (18.65) very low; 17 head, 756 to 854 lbs., 16.00 to 20.00 (18.70) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 3 head, 1690 to 1960 lbs., 69.00 to 72.00 (70.37) average; 2 head, 1515 to 1555 lbs., 75.00 to 79.00 (76.97) high; 5 head, 1320 to 1645 lbs., 60.00 to 65.00 (63.47) low.
