Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,009 head of cattle selling on March 12, compared to 2,417 head on March 5 and 1,757 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $8 to $12 lower in a limited test except a few packages of reputation heifers that were selling $4 to $5 lower. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $10 to $12 lower. The slaughter cows were weak to $2 lower. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 26% steers, 66% were heifers and 9% were dairy heifers; 22% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% werew bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 320 to 330 lbs., 179.00 to 180.00 (179.51); 2 head, 425 lbs., 163.00; 5 head, 451 to 455 lbs., 156.00 to 162.00 (160.79); 1 head, 500 lbs., 149.00; 12 head, 556 to 570 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.47); 12 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 126.00 to 139.00 (136.74); 4 head, 676 lbs., 126.00; 30 head, 733 to 745 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.33); 68 head, 768 lbs., 124.50; 36 head, 824 lbs., 107.00; 32 head, 858 to 881 lbs., 107.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 385 to 396 lbs., 161.00 to 169.00 (162.56); 9 head, 425 to 436 lbs., 145.00 to 154.00 (145.99); 8 head, 453 to 499 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (146.19); 1 head, 525 lbs., 136.00; 13 head, 567 to 583 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.54); 76 head, 698 lbs., 114.00 to 119.75 (119.52); 4 head, 701 lbs., 112.00; 7 head, 759 to 785 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (109.41). Medium and large frame 2 1 head, 325 lbs., 133.00; 2 head, 375 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 545 lbs., 127.00; 3 head, 583 to 585 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.67); 4 head, 656 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 335 to 340 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.50); 6 head, 393 lbs., 153.00; 30 head, 392 lbs., 166.00 fancy; 20 head, 402 to 418 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (149.38); 1 head, 470 lbs., 139.00; 51 head, 470 lbs., 152.50 fancy; 3 head, 497 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 13 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 124.00 to 136.00 (132.28); 45 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 120.75 to 128.00 (124.41); 31 head, 616 to 645 lbs., 116.00 to 126.50 (124.15); 140 head, 725 to 741 lbs., 115.00 to 117.50 (116.25); 80 head, 760 to 768 lbs., 107.00 to 111.50 (107.34); 2 head, 838 lbs., 110.00; 10 head, 904 lbs., 99.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 260 lbs., 148.00; 9 head, 349 lbs., 138.00; 9 head, 355 to 398 lbs., 130.00 to 143.00 (136.23); 1 head, 400 lbs., 142.00; 58 head, 450 to 489 lbs., 138.00 to 142.00 (138.06); 33 head, 501 to 539 lbs., 115.00 to 128.00 (123.18); 10 head, 576 to 590 lbs., 115.00 to 119.50 (118.58); 49 head, 610 to 630 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (115.90); 94 head, 662 to 691 lbs., 110.25 to 117.50 (114.96); 8 head, 706 to 710 lbs., 105.00 to 111.00 (108.62); 67 head, 782 lbs., 105.00; 70 head, 814 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 410 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 493 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 505 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 570 to 578 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.33); 2 head, 705 to 730 lbs., 100.00 to 104.00 (101.97).
Dairy heifers: Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 4 head, 258 to 260 lbs., 32.00 to 54.00 (48.47); 8 head, 309 to 335 lbs., 56.00 to 58.00 (57.73); 1 head, 425 lbs., 49.00; 2 head, 455 lbs., 59.00; 3 head, 693 lbs., 40.00; 6 head, 828 lbs., 45.00; 1 head, 895 lbs., 38.00; 1 head, 970 lbs., 52.00; 1 head, 1015 lbs., 50.00; 1 head, 1055 lbs., 58.00; 3 head, 1433 lbs., 58.00. Small and medium frame 3, 8 head, 288 lbs., 50.00; 2 head, 330 lbs., 42.00; 5 head, 440 lbs., 25.00; 1 head, 465 lbs., 44.00; 8 head, 502 lbs., 25.00; 8 head, 636 to 638 lbs., 30.00; 14 head, 761 lbs., 38.00; 34 head, 801 to 809 lbs., 47.00; 1 head, 970 lbs., 40.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 42 head, 1308 to 1548 lbs., 51.25 to 57.00 (53.57) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 81 head, 980 to 1370 lbs., 44.00 to 55.50 (49.21) average; 14 head, 1228 to 1275 lbs., 58.00 to 62.50 (58.33) high; 87 head, 949 to 1205 lbs., 36.00 to 40.75 (39.93) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 32 head, 1015 to 1607 lbs., 48.50 to 57.00 (53.97) average; 71 head, 845 to 1380 lbs., 30.00 to 43.50 (38.13) low; 5 head, 725 to 860 lbs., 33.00 to 35.00 (34.12) low light weight; 25 head, 958 to 1303 lbs., 20.00 to 29.00 (25.19) very low; 30 head, 720 to 825 lbs., 20.00 to 791.00 (465.26) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1360 to 2060 lbs., 71.00 to 77.50 (74.00) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.