Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,215 head of cattle selling on Feb. 2, compared to 2,080 head on Jan. 30 and 1,872 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were mostly steady to firm. The feeder steers were steady. The feeder heifers weighing over 600 pounds were trading firm to $3 higher, as several loads of high quality heifers straight off of the wheat were on offer. The receipts were lighter as a winter storm bringing cooler temperatures and blizzard like conditions moved across the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. The slaughter cows were mostly steady to weak. No recent comparable sales was available on slaughter bulls. The supply included 70% feeder cattle with 32% steers, 67% were heifers and 1% were bulls; 29% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls; and 1% was replacement cattle with 100% cow-calf pairs. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 265 lbs., 213.00; 10 head, 302 to 335 lbs., 190.00 to 224.00 (212.87); 7 head, 367 to 391 lbs., 199.00 to 200.00 (199.59); 32 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 193.00 to 195.50 (194.23); 3 head, 418 lbs., 201.00 fancy; 10 head, 471 to 484 lbs., 178.00 to 183.00 (180.47); 20 head, 521 lbs., 169.00; 52 head, 552 to 572 lbs., 165.50 to 173.00 (168.75); 6 head, 632 lbs., 146.00; 8 head, 681 lbs., 139.00; 6 head, 743 lbs., 135.00; 19 head, 883 to 895lbs., 128.00; 12 head, 910 to 922 lbs., 120.00 to 126.00 (124.49). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 10 head, 408 to 437 lbs., 170.00 to 178.00 (171.51); 7 head, 514 to 522 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (157.86); 6 head, 673 to 690 lbs., 127.00 to 139.00 (133.07); 2 head, 795 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 280 to 298 lbs., 169.00 to 170.00 (169.39); 7 head, 320 to 345 lbs., 175.00 to 181.00 (177.46); 23 head, 360 to 391 lbs., 156.00 to 167.00 (164.36); 18 head, 406 to 439 lbs., 154.00 to 165.50 (159.66); 87 head, 503 to 522 lbs., 147.50 to 149.00 (147.75); 13 head, 577 lbs., 139.50; 19 head, 569 lbs., 148.00 fancy; 79 head, 631 to 646 lbs., 136.50 to 138.00 (137.78); 4 head, 659 lbs., 133.00; 11 head, 730 lbs., 126.50; 68 head, 755 to 758 lbs., 125.00 to 127.75 (127.59); 70 head, 812 to 827 lbs., 124.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 439 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 10 head, 498 lbs., 144.00; 5 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 136.00 to 140.00 (138.34); 2 head, 683 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 763 lbs., 124.50; 11 head, 752 lbs., 109.0 fleshy.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 810 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 978 lbs., 115.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 44 head, 1133 to 1585 lbs., 52.50 to 59.00 (57.71) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 80 head, 1000 to 1730 lbs., 49.00 to 56.00 (52.96) average; 36 head, 1008 to 1505 lbs., 40.00 to 48.00 (43.13) low; 12 head, 941 lbs., 40.50 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 35 head, 1000 to 1321 lbs., 45.00 to 52.00 (47.67) average; 40 head, 784 to 976 lbs., 41.00 to 49.00 (44.58) average light weight; 9 head, 1250 to 1261 lbs., 30.00 to 41.00 (36.09) low; 27 head, 770 to 850 lbs., 28.00 to 35.00 (32.19) low light weight; 14 head, 1196 to 1365 lbs., 20.00 to 32.00 (26.53) very low. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1355 to 1620 lbs., 71.00 to 77.00 (73.73) average.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with under 150 pounds calf, per family/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, open, 7 head, 1050 lbs., 875.00.
