Cattlemen’s Livestock, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,817 head of cattle selling on Oct. 10, compared to 2,317 head on the previous report and 1,238 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there was no market report last week for a market comparison; however, a firmer undertone was noted on steer and heifer calves and feeders; and a lower undertone was noted on slaughter cows and bulls. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 83% feeder cattle with 65% steers and 35% were heifers; 14% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 310 to 333 lbs., 179.00; 5 head, 383 to 392 lbs., 173.00 to 174.00 (173.61); 28 head, 406 to 449 lbs., 160.00 to 169.00 (162.54); 5 head, 406 lbs., 178.00 thin fleshed; 4 head, 444 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 41 head, 454 to 460 lbs., 161.00 to 172.00 (162.18); 41 head, 469 to 485 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (155.24) unweaned; 35 head, 501 to 523 lbs., 153.50 to 164.50 (158.03); 7 head, 500 to 533 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (141.72) unweaned; 54 head, 553 to 596 lbs., 135.00 to 153.50 (147.55); 22 head, 563 to 596 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (141.72) unweaned; 56 head, 600 to 648 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (141.62 69 609 to 643 615 128.00 to 138.00 136.29 unweaned 17 668 to 698 673 145.00 to 147.50 147.04); 68 head, 650 to 680 lbs., 129.00 to 135.00 (132.80) unweaned; 131 head, 727 lbs., 151.50; 40 head, 718 to 749 lbs., 122.50 to 134.00 (130.02) unweaned; 389 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 143.00 to 150.25 (147.60); 155 head, 805 to 843 lbs., 139.00 to 142.85 (142.22); 9 head, 866 lbs., 141.00; 17 head, 935 to 943 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.29); 13 head, 962 lbs., 127.00; 16 head, 1064 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 318 to 348 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (161.16); 8 head, 427 to 443 lbs., 147.00 to 150.00 (148.48); 16 head, 464 lbs., 148.00; 13 head, 477 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 4 head, 508 to 513 lbs., 136.00; 10 head, 518 to 519 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.80) unweaned; 5 head, 558 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.39); 3 head, 620 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 7 head, 659 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 17 head, 705 to 708 lbs., 130.00 to 138.00 (136.53); 5 head, 720 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 20 head, 750 to 755 lbs., 139.00 to 142.50 (142.32); 10 head, 766 to 795 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (118.38) unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 452 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 2 head, 525 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 2 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.98) unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 4 head, 321 lbs., 157.00; 5 head, 370 to 388 lbs., 158.00 to 160.00 (158.78); 57 head, 409 to 431 lbs., 140.00 to 148.00 (143.19); 25 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.25) unweaned; 72 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 139.00 to 149.00 (141.91); 1 head, 490 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 79 head, 502 to 549 lbs., 139.00 to 144.50 (140.66); 22 head, 521 to 530 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.99) unweaned; 40 head, 565 to 595 lbs.,124.00 to 133.00 (126.68) unweaned; 25 head, 611 to 644 lbs., 129.00 to 139.00 (136.02); 33 head, 609 to 610 lbs., 124.00 to 127.00 (124.91) unweaned; 33 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 128.00 to 137.00 (135.27); 32 head, 671 to 683 lbs., 122.00 to 125.00 (124.28) unweaned; 6 head, 715 to 734 lbs., 133.00 to 136.00 (133.98) guaranteed open; 13 head, 700 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 92 head, 751 to 795 lbs., 133.00 to 135.50 (134.93) guaranteed open; 11 head, 801 lbs., 129.50; 18 head, 816 lbs., 132.00 guaranteed open; 3 head, 822 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 11 head, 863 to 865 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.09); 7 head, 980 lbs., 110.00; 2 head, 1003 lbs., 109.00; 8 head, 1079 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 357 lbs., 150.00; 16 head, 415 to 435 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 450 to 477 lbs., 127.00 to 146.00 (138.66); 35 head, 511 to 514 lbs., 129.00; 7 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (132.59); 12 head, 588 to 595 lbs., 118.00 to 124.00 (119.42) unweaned; 6 head, 627 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 630 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 8 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 14 head, 721 to 728 lbs., 113.50 to 115.00 (114.47) unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 304 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 3 head, 352 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 4 head, 470 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 3 head, 505 lbs., 107.00 unweaned; 11 head, 573 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 6 head, 611 to 620 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 1 head, 650 lbs., 110.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 1380 to 1490 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (54.57) average dressing; 1 head, 1375 lbs., 48.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 39 head, 1100 to 1404 lbs., 53.00 to 57.50 (54.76); 40 head, 1020 to 1440 lbs., 39.50 to 51.00 (48.73) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 45 head, 970 to 1220 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (53.21) average; 14 head, 915 to 1125 lbs., 44.50 to 48.00 (45.39) low; 17 head, 920 to 1450 lbs., 26.50 to 35.00 (29.87) very low. Bulls 1, 2 head, 1405 to 1875 lbs., 70.00 to 72.50 (71.43) average.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 11 head, 1254 to 1368 65.75 to 69.50 (67.71); 5 to 8 3rd trimester, 5 head, 1038 lbs., 69.00; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 52 head, 933 to 1144 lbs., 58.50 to 64.00 (63.46).
