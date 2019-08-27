Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,143 head on Aug. 22, compared to 1,525 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, there were not enough comparable receipts for a good market test; however, a stronger undertone was noted. The trade area received scattered rainfall on the week and area pastures remain in mostly extreme dry conditions. The trade was fairly active. The demand wasa fairly good. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 42% steers, 58% were heifers; and 29% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 235 lbs., 185.00; 5 head, 265 lbs., 170.00; 7 head, 328 lbs., 175.00; 22 head, 405 to 418 lbs., 178.00; 47 head, 489 lbs., 161.50; 5 head, 525 to 540 lbs., 152.00; 19 head, 573 lbs., 150.00; 22 head, 565 lbs., 147.50 unweaned; 4 head, 644 lbs., 148.00; 54 head, 675 to 680 lbs., 141.00; 25 head, 765 to 770 lbs., 131.00 to 137.50 (135.95); 10 head, 775 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 2 head, 833 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 880 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 330 lbs., 161.00; 3 head, 423 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 405 lbs., 162.00 unweaned; 12 head, 473 to 493 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (143.89); 4 head, 530 to 535 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.50); 1 head, 550 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 640 to 645 lbs., 130.00 to 137.00 (134.68). 1 head, 725 lbs., 128.00; 1 head, 790 lbs., 130.00; 4 head, 936 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 350 lbs., 150.00; 3 head, 508 lbs., 133.00; 10 head, 575 lbs., 137.50; 1 head, 725 lbs., 119.00; 1 head, 760 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 248 lbs., 171.00; 2 head, 428 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 3 head, 467 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 21 head, 506 lbs., 136.50 unweaned; 7 head, 585 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 2 head, 600 lbs., 129.00; 18 head, 615 to 646 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (120.53) unweaned; 70 head, 692 lbs., 138.50 guaranteed open; 2 head, 690 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 134 head, 703 to 730 lbs., 129.00 to 130.00 (129.03) guaranteed open; 76 head, 775 to 799 lbs., 121.00 to 126.00 (125.74); 11 head, 757 lbs., 126.50 guaranteed open; 5 head, 853 lbs., 120.00 guaranteed open; 9 head, 930 to 948 lbs., 105.00 to 114.50 (113.46). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 505 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 570 to 571 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (129.40); 2 head, 713 lbs., 116.00; 3 head, 720 lbs., 127.00 guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 820 lbs., 106.00 to 110.00 (108.00).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 30 head, 1510 to 1728 lbs., 60.50 to 62.00 (61.95) average; 1 head, 1510 lbs., 58.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 21 head, 1051 to 1530 lbs., 51.50 to 60.00 (53.91) average; 7 head, 1294 to 1295 lbs., 64.00 to 64.50 (64.43) high; 9 head, 1064 to 1470 lbs., 46.00 to 50.50 (48.30) low.Lean, 85 to 90%, 34 head, 1000 to 1530 lbs., 52.00 to 59.50 (55.84) average; 49 head, 935 to 1485 lbs., 39.00 to 49.50 (45.77) low; 6 head, 768 to 860 lbs., 39.50 to 44.50 (41.82) low light weight; 19 head, 835 to 1230 lbs., 31.00 to 38.00 (35.56) very low; 10 head, 700 to 878 lbs., 32.00 to 38.00 (35.20) very low light weight, Bulls 1, 5 head, 1430 to 2055 lbs., 81.00 to 89.00 (84.35) average.
