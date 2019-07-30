Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,303 head of cattle selling on July 25, compared to 1,442 head of cattle selling on July 18 and 1,356 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
When compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds and calves under 600 pounds were firm with instances of preconditioned stock under 600 pounds selling $1 to $3 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 higher. The supply included 30% feeder cattle with 55% steers and 45% were heifers; 56% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls; and 14% was feeder dairy calves with 100% heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 66%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 298 lbs., 180.00; 1 head, 340 lbs., 172.00; 14 head, 375 to 385 lbs., 173.00 to 177.00 (173.29); 5 head, 426 lbs., 183.00; 2 head, 460 lbs., 176.00; 5 head, 478 lbs., 157.00 unweaned; 10 head, 526 lbs., 157.00; 8 head, 551 to 565 lbs., 154.50 to 157.00 (156.68); 3 head, 560 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 5 head, 603 to 630 lbs., 152.50 to 153.00 (152.71); 15 head, 653 to 695 lbs., 143.00 to 150.00 (146.29); 22 head, 719 to 735 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.26); 3 head, 805 lbs., 133.00; 6 head, 855 to 856 lbs., 131.00 to 134.00 (133.50); 104 head, 915 to 935 lbs., 127.00 to 130.10 (130.07). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 510 lbs., 145.00; 17 head, 551 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 738 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 844 lbs., 125.00; 11 head, 860 to 892 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (128.19); 3 head, 995 lbs., 113.50. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 602 lbs., 110.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 349 lbs., 150.00; 6 head, 370 to 396 lbs., 150.00; 11 head, 460 to 477 lbs., 143.00 to 148.00 (145.44); 7 head, 555 to 556 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.86); 8 head, 552 to 569 lbs., 130.00 to 133.50 (131.29) unweaned; 21 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 125.00 to 137.00 (133.11); 1 head, 660 lbs., 125.00; 15 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 129.00 to 131.00 (130.48); 18 head, 830 lbs., 121.50; 19 head, 863 lbs., 123.00; 11 head, 928 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 358 lbs., 140.00; 7 head, 426 lbs., 145.00; 21 head, 500 to 538 lbs., 130.00 to 131.00 (130.53); 2 head, 598 lbs., 125.00; 6 head, 705 to 731 lbs., 120.00 to 122.00 (121.68); 5 head, 765 to 771 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.20). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 597 lbs., 113.00; 9 head, 678 to 695 lbs., 106.00 to 115.00 (109.04); 2 head, 790 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 3, 7 head, 546 lbs., 95.00; 2 head, 583 lbs., 89.00; 15 head, 665 to 680 lbs., 74.50 to 94.00 (80.69).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Premium White, 65 to 75%, 45 head, 927 to 1500 lbs., 47.50 to 63.50 (56.70) average dressing; 59 head, 1040 to 1845 lbs., 63.00 to 67.50 (66.33) high; 140 head, 838 to 1578 lbs., 29.00 to 63.00 (39.24) low; 17 head, 803 to 914 lbs., 31.00 to 38.00 (36.27) low light weight; 16 head, 949 to 1129 lbs., 20.00 to 28.00 (23.19) very low; 53 head, 710 to 898 lbs., 20.00 to 36.00 (24.67) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 3 head, 1315 to 1650 lbs., 81.00 to 81.50 (81.18) average; 2 head, 1325 to 1550 lbs., 69.00 to 74.00 (71.30) low.
Feeder dairy calves: Heifers, No. 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 596 lbs., 35.00 Jersey; 1 head, 640 lbs., 51.00; 4 head, 643 lbs., 35.00 Jersey; 2 head, 660 lbs., 45.00 Jersey; 2 head, 678 lbs., 41.00 Jersey; 10 head, 690 to 694 lbs., 38.50 to 48.00 (46.11) Jersey; 4 head, 706 lbs., 44.00 Jersey; 35 head, 717 lbs., 48.00 Jersey; 15 head, 735 lbs., 46.50 Jersey; 18 head, 740 lbs., 50.50; 18 head, 746 lbs., 46.50 Jersey; 28 head, 761 lbs., 50.50 Jersey; 2 head, 775 lbs., 50.00 Jersey; 8 head, 886 lbs., 47.50 Jersey; 8 head, 901 lbs., 50.00 Jersey; 5 head, 991 lbs., 60.00; 9 head, 1036 lbs., 48.50; 1 head, 1060 lbs., 64.00; 8 head, 1093 lbs., 65.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.