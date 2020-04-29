Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 918 head of cattle selling on April 23, compared to 1,705 head on April 16 and 1,665 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were not well tested; however, a lower undertone was noted. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $3 to $5 lower in a limited test. The slaughter cows were firm. No slaughter bulls were selling a week ago so they could not be compared. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 68% feeder cattle with 45% steers, 47% were heifers and 8% were dairy heifers; and 32% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 67%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 381 to 385 lbs., 170.00 to 173.00 (170.34); 3 head, 435 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 72 head, 471 to 475 lbs., 168.75 to 169.50 (169.11); 2 head, 478 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 2 head, 502 lbs., 160.50; 6 head, 522 lbs., 147.50 unweaned; 7 head, 553 to 595 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.54); 2 head, 608 to 620 lbs., 128.00 to 132.00 (130.02); 1 head, 750 lbs., 116.00; 8 head, 843 lbs., 106.00; 75 head, 890 to 892 lbs., 104.00 to 104.50 (104.11); 12 head, 950 lbs., 99.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 560 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 640 to 645 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (120.99); 4 head, 653 to 685 lbs., 114.00 to 119.00 (117.70).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 280 lbs., 150.00 unweaned; 1 head, 340 lbs., 157.00; 2 head, 373 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 11 head, 464 to 466 lbs., 133.00 to 136.50 (135.23); 12 head, 658 to 685 lbs., 103.00 to 113.00 (111.28); 4 head, 740 lbs., 95.00; 149 head, 783 to 788 lbs., 97.75 to 97.85 (97.83); 1 head, 800 lbs., 98.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 320 lbs., 139.00; 9 head, 470 to 481 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (126.99); 9 head, 585 to 595 lbs., 108.00 to 109.00 (108.34); 4 head, 564 lbs., 92.00 unweaned; 1 head, 615 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 820 lbs., 89.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 415 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 445 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 2 head, 455 lbs., 120.00.
Dairy heifers: Small and medium frame 3, 1 head, 605 lbs., 30.00; 7 head, 665 to 684 lbs., 36.00 to 39.00 (37.73); 20 head, 708 to 729 lbs., 41.50 to 42.50 (42.30); 3 head, 770 to 795 lbs., 45.00 to 47.00 (45.68); 5 head, 860 lbs., 47.00.
Slaughter cattle:
Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1549 lbs., 59.50 average dressing; 3 head, 1495 to 1580 lbs., 63.00 to 69.00 (66.63) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 29 head, 998 to 1495 lbs., 51.00 to 61.00 (54.10) average; 40 head, 1010 to 1490 lbs., 63.00 to 70.00 (65.64) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 66 head, 805 to 1480 lbs., 48.50 to 60.00 (54.55) average; 7 head, 965 to 1150 lbs., 62.00 to 63.00 (62.60) high; 21 head, 845 to 1385 lbs., 33.00 to 41.00 (37.85) low. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1345 to 1740 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (85.96) average; 2 head, 1560 to 1805 lbs., 93.00 to 95.00 (94.07) high.
