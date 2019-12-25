Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,541 head of cattle selling on Dec. 20, compared to 2,364 head on Dec. 12 and 2,051 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were firm to $2 higher and the feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were firm. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 higher. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 41% steers, 48% were heifers and 12% were dairy heifers; 21% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 51% The Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction will be closed for the holidays. The next sale will be on Jan. 9.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 300 lbs., 194.00; 9 head, 383 to 390 lbs., 184.00 to 194.00 (192.87); 3 head, 432 lbs., 163.00; 11 head, 400 to 427 lbs., 179.00 to 189.00 (181.86) thin fleshed; 32 head, 482 to 495 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (168.33); 16 head, 503 to 529 lbs., 165.00 to 172.00 (168.13); 5 head, 540 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 3 head, 588 lbs., 153.00; 45 head, 607 to 623 lbs., 149.00 to 150.50 (149.51); 45 head, 656 to 697 lbs., 145.00 to 149.00 (146.72); 25 head, 705 to 745 lbs., 143.00 to 147.25 (146.84); 16 head, 753 to 798 lbs., 142.50 to 146.00 (144.42); 87 head, 814 to 822 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 149.00 to 150.00 (149.51); 7 head, 470 to 494 lbs., 151.00 to 153.00 (152.73); 1 head, 475 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 10 head, 504 to 535 lbs., 153.00 to 160.00 (153.74); 7 head, 549 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 4 head, 600 to 637 lbs., 141.00 to 145.00 (144.04); 1 head, 670 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 690 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 1 head, 738 lbs., 138.00; 1 head, 810 lbs., 133.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 310 lbs., 143.00; 3 head, 395 lbs., 151.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 378 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 4 head, 435 lbs., 128.00; 2 head, 485 lbs., 134.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 260 lbs., 158.00; 2 head, 303 lbs., 154.00; 6 head, 354 lbs., 160.00; 18 head, 401 to 435 lbs., 135.00 to 157.00 (150.25); 15 head, 455 to 483 lbs., 143.00 to 152.00 (144.40); 112 head, 503 to 549 lbs., 141.00 to 151.00 (146.26); 10 head, 509 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 19 head, 561 to 593 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (143.06); 24 head, 587 to 595 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 13 head, 621 to 643 lbs., 138.00 to 140.00 (139.39); 14 head, 675 to 689 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (137.25); 43 head, 712 to 742 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.82); 10 head, 764 to 792 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (135.98); 23 head, 808 to 819 lbs., 133.50 to 135.25 (134.47). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 336 lbs., 135.00; 31 head, 386 to 390 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.07); 8 head, 363 to 388 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.36) thin fleshed; 4 head, 370 to 383 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 2 head, 440 to 445 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.99); 14 head, 507 to 523 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (131.05); 3 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.95) unweaned; 10 head, 557 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.95); 1 head, 605 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 680 lbs., 124.00; 4 head, 755 lbs., 124.00. Medium and large frame 2, 10 head, 420 to 437 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (120.98); 2 head, 738 lbs., 106.00. Dairy heifers, medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 830 lbs., 40.00; 5 head, 1021 lbs., 50.00; 25 head, 1083 lbs., 45.00. Small and medium frame 2, 9 head, 724 lbs., 25.00 thin fleshed; 2 head, 762 lbs., 25.00 thin fleshed; 55 head, 891 lbs., 35.00; 3 head, 864 lbs., 25.00 thin fleshed.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 1705 to 1820 lbs., 50.50 to 54.50 (52.43) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%. 14 head, 1180 to 1438 lbs., 51.00 to 54.00 (52.06) average; 64 head. 1105 to 1393 lbs., 42.50 to 47.00 (45.84) low; 13 head, 1024 to 1068 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (38.36) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 6 head, 1078 to 1290 lbs., 48.00 to 51.50 (50.82) average; 11 head, 928 to 1177 lbs., 32.50 to 1177.00 (701.87) low; 49 head, 950 to 1087 lbs., 21.00 to 27.50 (24.69) very low; 46 head, 718 to 963 lbs., 10.00 to 22.00 (15.57) very low light weight.
