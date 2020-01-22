Cattlmen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,539 head of cattle selling on Jan. 16, compared to 2,122 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds were firm and the heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were steady to $2 lower. The slaughter cows were mostly steady. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 62% steers and 38% were heifers and 25% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 42%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 322 lbs., 226.00;
73 head, 350 to 397 lbs., 208.00 to 221.00 (214.97); 33 head, 400 to 431 lbs., 192.00 to 199.00 (196.12); 1 head, 435 lbs., 188.00 unweaned; 101 head, 470 to 488 lbs., 180.00 to 188.00 (185.65); 129 head, 507 to 515 lbs., 184.00 to 189.00 (186.54); 21 head, 506 to 530 lbs., 176.00 unweaned; 91 head, 550 to 595 lbs., 161.00 to 172.50 (168.02); 37 head, 554 to 592 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (157.22) unweaned; 33 head, 620 to 637 lbs., 147.00 to 148.50 (147.99); 141 head, 660 to 683 lbs., 141.00 to 154.00 (151.04); 6 head, 698 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 168 head, 715 to 736 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (147.69); 20 head, 757 to 761 lbs., 137.50 to 140.00 (138.25); 68 head, 872 lbs., 134.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 39 head, 407 to 448 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (180.99); 1 head, 450 lbs., 171.00; 8 head, 489 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 24 head, 508 to 542 lbs., 155.00; 2 head, 583 lbs., 143.00 unweaned; 5 head, 617 to 648 lbs., 137.00 to 145.00 (141.71); 7 head, 677 to 678 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.29); 12 head, 682 to 697 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.02) unweaned; 9 head, 719 to 730 lbs., 141.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 428 lbs., 169.00; 1 head, 510 lbs., 132.00; 6 head, 582 lbs., 137.00; 3 head, 605 lbs., 132.00; 3 head, 713 lbs., 126.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 295 lbs., 180.00; 4 head, 315 to 335 lbs., 164.00 to 170.00 (166.95); 30 head, 380 to 398 lbs., 159.00 to 164.50 (164.17); 16 head, 361 lbs., 186.00 thin fleshed; 38 head, 410 to 439 lbs., 170.00 to 171.00 (170.51); 3 head, 405 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 48 head, 451 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 168.00 (159.41); 8 head, 478 to 492 lbs., 144.00 to 145.00 (144.63) unweaned; 106 head, 504 to 528 lbs., 153.00 to 155.50 (154.76); 56 head, 559 to 595 lbs., 139.50 to 146.00 (143.62); 15 head, 598 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 49 head, 614 to 649 lbs., 132.00 to 138.50 (135.81); 25 head, 631 lbs., 142.00 guaranteed open; 16 head, 691 lbs., 132.50; 70 head, 703 to 746 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (133.84); 1 head, 765 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 770 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 41 head, 832 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 420 to 446 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (148.94); 2 head, 548 lbs., 144.00; 47 head, 558 to 597 lbs., 129.00 to 138.00 (133.75); 2 head, 618 lbs., 123.50; 3 head, 655 to 685 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.63). Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 333 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 445 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 460 lbs., 131.00; 3 head, 553 to 570 lbs., 122.00 to 124.00 (123.32); 1 head, 600 lbs., 121.00; 28 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 115.00 to 122.00 (117.85); 1 head, 710 lbs., 117.00; 7 head, 754 to 762 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (111.56).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 47 head, 1414 to 1693 lbs., 50.00 to 56.50 (50.74) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 63 head, 1100 to 1462 lbs., 47.00 to 52.50 (47.91) average; 48 head, 1039 to 1343 lbs., 42.00 to 45.50 (44.15) low; 50 head, 1080 to 1420 lbs., 31.00 to 40.00 (37.58) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 75 head, 948 to 1265 lbs., 40.00 to 50.00 (42.72) average; 108 head, 913 to 1248 lbs., 30.00 to 39.00 (35.06) low; 70 head, 823 to 1350 lbs., 20.00 to 30.00 (25.63) very low; 2 head, 780 lbs., 21.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1630 lbs., 78.50 average; 1 head, 1685 lbs., 65.00 low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.