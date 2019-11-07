Cattlemen’s Livestock, Dalhart,Texas, reported receipts of 1,113 head of cattle selling Oct. 31, compared to 2,320 head on Oct. 24 and 2,340 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were firm except a few packages of 500- to 550-pound steer calves that were selling $5 higher and the feeder steers
and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were not well tested. The slaughter cows were steady with instances of $1 lower. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included: 63% feeder cattle with 33% steers and 67% were heifers; 27% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls; and 10% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 25%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 7 head, 350 to 376 lbs., 179.00 to 181.00 (179.54); 2 head, 390 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 1 head, 410 lbs., 173.00; 19 head, 455 to 488 lbs., 163.00 to 165.00 (164.80); 4 head, 455 to 475 lbs., 150.00 to 155.00 (153.79) unweaned; 14 head, 504 to 522 lbs., 157.00 to 158.00 (157.57); 11 head, 567 to 592 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.26) unweaned; 34 head, 605 to 639 lbs., 142.50 to 144.00 (142.88); 8 head, 685 lbs., 143.50; 4 head, 696 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 17 head, 705 to 743 lbs., 133.00 to 145.00 (138.80). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 308 lbs., 165.00; 1 head, 345 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 7 head, 380 to 381 lbs., 140.00 to 141.00 (140.14) unweaned; 2 head, 425 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 2 head, 485 lbs., 153.00; 10 head, 458 to 485 lbs., 135.50 to 140.00 (136.44) unweaned; 16 head, 566 to 573 lbs., 129.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 700 to 710 lbs., 110.00 to 117.00 (112.31); 1 head, 790 lbs., 114.00; 16 head, 885 lbs., 99.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 310 to 340 lbs., 160.00; 7 head, 375 to 380 lbs., 157.00 to 160.00 (159.58); 9 head, 409 to 413 lbs., 157.00 to 161.00 (159.66); 5 head, 425 to 442 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.95) unweaned; 83 head, 450 to 491 lbs., 143.00 to 148.50 (146.80); 6 head, 498 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 14 head, 515 to 545 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (141.19); 12 head, 520 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 94 head, 560 lbs., 142.00; 70 head, 570 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 8 head, 604 lbs., 134.00; 5 head, 692 lbs., 135.00; 7 head, 766 lbs., 136.00 guaranteed open. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 405 to 421 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 535 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 565 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 2 head, 668 lbs., 112.00 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 549 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 8 head, 674 lbs., 109.00 unweaned; 8 head, 704 lbs., 104.00; 19 head, 778 to 793 lbs., 99.00 to 109.00 (100.60).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 1516 to 1563 lbs., 50.50 to 50.75 (50.66) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 11 head, 1215 to 1442 lbs., 44.00 to 51.00 (46.92 average); 3 head, 1190 to 1265 lbs., 52.00 to 55.50 (53.47) high; 8 head, 1183 to 1338 lbs., 33.50 to 37.00 (36.04) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 44 head, 1040 to 1382 lbs., 42.00 to 48.50 (46.66) average; 60 head, 810 to 1346 lbs., 25.50 to 36.50 (29.30) low; 25 head, 833 to 1275 lbs., 20.00 to 23.50 (21.61) very low; 4 head, 795 to 850 lbs., 16.00 to 19.00 (17.45) very low light weight. Bulls 1 to 2, 4 head, 1133 to 1250 lbs., 52.00 to 56.00 (53.57) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, 2 to 4 years old, 2nd trimester, 1 head, 735 lbs., 785.00 thin fleshed; 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 5 head, 950 to 1460 lbs., 825.00 to 1040.00 (940.36); 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 20 head, 1172 lbs., 710.00 thin fleshed; over 5 years old, 2nd trimester, 87 head, 973 to 1340 lbs., 685.00 to 750.00 (723.94).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.