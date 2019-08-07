Cattlemen’s Livestock, Dalhart, Texas, reported 1,303 head of cattle selling on Aug. 1, compared to 850 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriuclture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
When compared to the most recent sale, the feeder steers and heifers were trading firm with instances of a few load lots selling $1 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The trade was active and the demand was moderate to good on limited receipts. The trade area continues to experience mid-90s to triple digit temperatures and dry pasture conditions. The supply included 56% feeder cattle with 51% steers and 49% were heifers; 35% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls; and 9% was feeder dairy calves with 100% heifers. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 223 lbs., 179.00; 1 head, 285 lbs., 163.00; 14 head, 349 lbs., 176.00; 15 head, 487 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (162.00); 14 head, 505 to 510 lbs., 153.00 to 158.00 (157.65); 10 head, 560 lbs., 158.00; 22 head, 603 to 614 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (153.46); 11 head, 668 to 680 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (140.46); 66 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (143.74); 69 head, 755 to 791 lbs., 132.50 to 144.50 (138.64); 66 head, 805 to 839 lbs., 137.00 to 139.50 (137.11); 7 head, 1076 lbs., 115.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 315 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 378 1lbs., 167.00; 2 head, 435 to 445 lbs., 140.00 to 144.00 (142.02); 3 head, 478 lbs., 146.00; 1 head, 590 lbs., 136.00; 1 head, 630 lbs., 134.00; 4 head, 683 to 685 lbs., 130.00 to 135.00 (132.50); 1 head, 775 lbs., 133.00; 9 head, 891 lbs., 128.25. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 600 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 745 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.50); 2 head, 810 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 953 lbs., 115.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 258 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 334 lbs., 162.00; 12 head, 410 to 444 lbs., 149.50 to 157.00 (151.90); 8 head, 543 lbs., 144.00; 14 head, 560 to 588 lbs., 134.00 to 144.00 (139.05); 1 head, 600 lbs., 134.00; 15 head, 682 lbs., 135.00; 125 head, 723 lbs., 134.25; 74 head, 758 to 773 lbs., 124.00 to 128.00 (127.68); 40 head, 821 to 833 lbs., 119.00 to 122.50 (120.91); 1 head, 905 lbs., 109.00; 7 head, 951 lbs., 110.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 573 lbs., 131.00; 2 head, 713 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 760 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 740 lbs., 115.00; 1 head, 770 lbs., 110.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 6 head, 1426 to 1793 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (61.46) average dressing; 5 head, 1350 to 1695 lbs., 64.50 to 66.00 (65.64) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1070 to 1379 lbs., 52.00 to 62.50 (56.58) average; 16 head, 1103 to 1270 lbs., 64.50 to 66.00 (65.71) high; 6 head, 1150 lbs., 47.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 98 head, 928 to 1310 lbs., 40.00 to 51.00 (44.01) average; 5 head, 1050 to 1150 lbs., 65.50 to 66.50 (65.69) high; 102 head, 750 to 1344 lbs., 33.00 to 39.50 (38.18) low; 31 head, 797 to 1238 lbs., 30.50 to 35.00 (31.89) low light weight; 9 head, 1166 lbs., 23.00 very low; 51 head, 771 to 984 lbs., 24.00 to 30.00 (26.55) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 5 head, 1390 to 1700 lbs., 70.00 to 82.50 (76.64) average; 2 head, 1990 to 2100 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (86.03) high.
Feeder dairy heifers: Number 3, 2 head, 483 lbs., 40.00; 1 head, 705 lbs. 62.00; 23 head, 710 lbs., 52.00; 40 head, 750 lbs., 30.00 to 54.50 (53.28); 34 head, 764 lbs., 54.00; 8 head, 853 lbs., 54.00; 1 head, 900 lbs., 62.00; 7 head, 1258 lbs., 67.00.
