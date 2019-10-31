Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,320 head of cattle selling on Oct. 24, compared to 2,610 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the sale day saw the trade area blanketed by cold rain and snow. The calf offerings weighing under 600 pounds were mostly steady except the more attractive weaned or gaunt offerings were selling $1 to $2 higher. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were steady to weak with instances of $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $3 lower. The trade was fairly active and the demand was moderate. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers; 14% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 36%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 287 to 289 lbs., 177.00 to 178.00 (177.89); 7 head, 341 lbs., 173.00; 80 head, 368 to 388 lbs., 168.00 to 172.00 (168.73); 41 head, 415 to 442 lbs., 154.00 to 174.00 (164.51); 14 head, 413 to 446 lbs., 150.00 to 153.00 (151.86) unweaned; 165 head, 451 to 499 lbs., 155.00 to 161.00 (160.01); 2 head, 493 lbs., 145.00 unweaned; 50 head, 505 to 544 lbs., 139.00 to 148.50 (145.63); 47 head, 550 to 596 lbs., 136.00 to 149.00 (140.13); 31 head, 606 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 145.00 (141.52); 53 head, 626 to 633 lbs., 128.00 to 136.50 (134.19) unweaned; 86 head, 655 to 690 lbs., 127.00 to 147.00 (129.04); 19 head, 694 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 4 head, 718 lbs., 121.00 unweaned; 62 head, 758 to 798 lbs., 142.00 to 144.50 (142.19); 139 head, 808 to 836 lbs., 134.00 to 141.00 (139.48); 2 head, 933 lbs., 137.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 339 lbs., 150.00; 5 head, 360 to 390 lbs., 156.00 to 157.00 (156.58); 3 head, 358 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 4 head, 485 lbs., 139.00; 5 head, 553 to 573 lbs., 128.00 to 138.00 (131.92); 1 head, 590 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 18 head, 622 to 644 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.89); 22 head, 715 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 778 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 805 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 435 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 4 head, 561 lbs., 128.00; 5 head, 600 to 638 lbs., 115.00 to 116.00 (115.19); 3 head, 653 lbs., 118.00; 3 head, 715 to 720 lbs., 113.00 to 118.00 (114.67).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 37 head, 298 lbs., 165.00; 18 head, 327 to 339 lbs., 151.00 to 160.00 (154.58); 1 head, 345 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 100 head, 360 to 393 lbs., 144.00 to 154.00 (152.49); 3 head, 382 lbs., 142.00 unweaned; 39 head, 400 to 444 lbs., 139.00 to 150.00 (144.05); 152 head, 454 to 482 lbs., 139.00 to 152.00 (143.73); 12 head, 450 to 483 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (133.32) unweaned; 36 head, 515 to 542 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (137.92); 60 head, 540 to 547 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (126.16) unweaned; 105 head, 551 to 574 lbs., 125.50 to 130.00 (128.86); 9 head, 564 to 567 lbs., 123.00 to 124.00 (123.33) unweaned; 47 head, 604 lbs., 138.50; 33 head, 617 to 641 lbs., 117.00 to 121.00 (118.67) unweaned; 2 head, 678 lbs., 125.00; 22 head, 661 to 688 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.31) unweaned; 65 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.99); 1 head, 815 lbs., 122.00; 11 head, 885 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 376 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 9 head, 412 to 431 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.35); 9 head, 482 lbs., 137.00; 6 head, 543 lbs., 122.00; 8 head, 556 lbs., 123.00; 4 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 115.00 unweaned; 2 head, 618 lbs., 111.00 unweaned; 2 head, 780 to 795 lbs., 109.00 to 115.00 (112.03). Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 448 lbs., 125.00; 20 head, 478 lbs., 125.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1280 to 1536 lbs., 46.00 to 49.50 (47.97) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 58 head, 945 to 1413 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (47.74) average; 9 head, 1125 lbs., 52.50 high; 1 head, 1115 lbs., 43.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 71 head, 840 to 1173 lbs., 41.00 to 50.00 (46.84) average; 40 head, 815 to 1395 lbs., 28.50 to 42.50 (33.44) low; 18 head, 816 to 1215 lbs., 20.00 to 28.50 (23.34) very low. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1230 lbs., 71.50 average; 1 head, 1045 lbs., 50.50 low. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1325 lbs., 68.00 average.
