The Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,417 head of cattle selling on March 5, compared to 2,251 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer calves weighing under 600 pounds and feeder steers weighing over 600 pounds were mostly selling $2 higher. The heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds and feeder heifers weighing over 600 pounds were selling $3 to $4 higher. The slaughter cows were steady to strong. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade was active and the demand was fairly good. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 57% steers and 43% were heifers; 23% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 59%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 296 to 298 lbs., 217.00 to 219.00 (218.11); 9 head, 269 lbs., 190.00 unweaned; 5 head, 305 to 344 lbs., 208.00 to 218.00 (209.81); 9 head, 363 to 380 lbs., 192.00 to 211.00 (206.26); 32 head, 355 lbs., 220.00 thin fleshed; 88 head, 415 to 438 lbs., 194.00 to 196.00 (195.15); 5 head, 409 lbs., 202.00 thin fleshed; 13 head, 422 lbs., 184.00 unweaned; 21 head, 484 to 496 lbs., 174.00 to 180.00 (177.38); 57 head, 500 to 549 lbs., 170.00 to 176.00 (172.63); 39 head, 551 to 581 lbs., 160.50 to 168.00 (163.43); 27 head, 631 to 637 lbs., 149.00 to 152.50 (150.95); 56 head, 651 to 691 lbs., 138.00 to 144.50 (141.61); 63 head, 738 to 746 lbs., 140.00 to 140.75 (140.68); 157 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 132.00 to 134.00 (132.81); 168 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 127.00 to 131.00 (129.95); 9 head, 864 lbs., 127.00; 59 head, 916 to 926 lbs., 118.00 to 123.00 (118.34). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 300 to 305 lbs., 173.00 to 180.00 (176.53); 3 head, 428 lbs., 161.00; 2 head, 458 lbs., 168.00; 5 head, 513 to 520 lbs., 157.00 to 164.00 (160.40); 16 head, 557 to 585 lbs., 153.50 to 156.00 (154.62); 4 head, 628 to 633 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (132.99); 2 head, 680 lbs., 132.00; 36 head, 747 lbs., 131.00; 1 head, 775 lbs., 129.00; 1 head, 810 lbs., 119.00; 1 head, 865 lbs., 118.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 278 lbs., 184.00; 14 head, 308 to 345 lbs., 166.00 to 172.50 (170.20); 24 head, 355 to 395 lbs., 165.00 to 170.00 (168.31); 27 head, 358 lbs., 183.00 thin fleshed; 56 head, 403 to 437 lbs., 166.00 to 167.00 (166.52); 59 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (156.32); 18 head, 520 to 541 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (144.95); 17 head, 535 lbs., 149.00 thin fleshed; 35 head, 551 to 584 lbs., 138.00 to 145.00 (142.38); 92 head, 604 to 648 lbs., 130.50 to 136.50 (135.34); 34 head, 650 to 694 lbs., 125.00 to 131.50 (127.37); 17 head, 678 lbs., 134.25 guaranteed open; 26 head, 713 lbs., 127.00 to 132.50 (131.87); 27 head, 766 to 792 lbs., 122.00 to 123.00 (122.73); 122 head, 846 to 847 lbs., 116.75 to 117.50 (117.12); 10 head, 862 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 6 head, 257 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 1 head, 332 lbs., 152.00; 1 head, 365 lbs., 150.00; 14 head, 433 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 159.00 (158.85); 19 head, 403 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 14 head, 488 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (148.00); 6 head, 540 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (137.50); 3 head, 568 to 590 lbs., 123.00 to 128.00 (126.29); 12 head, 632 to 646 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.37); 1 head, 670 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 740 lbs., 118.00; 2 head, 790 lbs., 115.00; 12 head, 830 to 840 lbs., 109.00 to 112.00 (109.25). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 340 lbs., 134.00; 1 head, 360 lbs., 128.00; 1 head, 415 lbs., 135.00; 1 head, 460 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 803 to 817 llbs., 92.00 to 95.00 (93.81).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 1519 to 1618 lbs., 56.50 to 60.00 (58.36) average; 16 head, 1598 lbs., 62.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 43 head, 1200 to 1582 lbs., 52.00 to 58.00 (55.65) average; 13 head, 1300 to 1468 lbs., 59.00 to 60.00 (59.14) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 63 head, 900 to 1297 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (46.17) average; 15 head, 1350 lbs., 55.00 high; 40 head, 961 to 1244 lbs., 29.00 to 40.00 (35.55) low; 40 head, 910 to 1178 lbs., 20.00 to 33.00 (26.95) very low; 10 head, 720 to 883 lbs., 20.00 to 32.00 (27.97) very low light weight.
