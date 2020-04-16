Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,055 head of cattle selling on April 9, compared to 1,481 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Dalhart, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and steer calves were selling $3 to $5 higher; feeder heifers and heifer calves were selling $5 to $10 higher with instances of 300 to 400 pounds were selling $20 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 54% steers and 46% were heifers; and 22% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 76%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 291 lbs., 180.00; 11 head, 303 to 337 lbs., 167.00 to 187.00 (180.95); 11 head, 352 to 388 lbs., 183.00 to 187.00 (185.06); 22 head, 401 to 445 lbs., 171.00 to 180.00 (175.50); 10 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 164.00 to 174.00 (168.84); 10 head, 491 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 1 head, 500 lbs., 160.00; 4 head, 605 to 613 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (141.98); 115 head, 681 lbs., 140.00; 29 head, 763 to 785 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (113.72); 9 head, 800 lbs., 112.50; 8 head, 883 lbs., 106.50; 58 head, 908 lbs., 108.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 290 lbs., 173.00; 2 head, 413 lbs., 165.00; 6 head, 517 to 537 lbs., 142.00 to 151.00 (146.59); 7 head, 593 lbs., 143.00; 7 head, 610 to 629 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (137.29); 8 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.78); 9 head, 717 to 739 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (122.29); 7 head, 755 to 789 lbs., 105.00 to 112.00 (106.94); 3 head, 847 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 445 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 536 lbs., 111.50; 2 head, 545 lbs., 103.00 unweaned; 1 head, 595 lbs., 117.00; 4 head, 635 to 645 lbs., 103.00 to 113.00 (105.47); 1 head, 710 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 755 to 795 lbs., 96.00 to 101.00 (98.96); 1 head, 805 lbs., 100.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 260 lbs., 183.00; 2 head, 263 lbs., 171.00 unweaned; 17 head, 353 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (165.43); 1 head, 410 lbs., 152.00; 2 head, 410 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 12 head, 486 to 487 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (144.67); 5 head, 510 to 535 lbs., 139.00 to 144.00 (140.95); 4 head, 558 to 573 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 620 lbs., 119.00; 14 head, 659 to 667 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (120.57); 87 head, 706 to 721 lbs., 110.00 to 115.00 (114.36); 36 head, 779 lbs., 104.00; 72 head, 804 to 810 lbs., 103.00 to 115.00 (103.99);1 head, 860 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large rame 1 to 2, 1 head, 295 lbs., 166.00; 1 head, 265 lbs., 132.00 unweaned; 2 head, 373 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 495 lbs., 130.00; 3 head, 515 lbs., 125.00; 5 head, 553 to 592 lbs., 123.00 to 136.50 (128.18); 2 head, 663 lbs., 110.00; 4 head, 739 lbs., 100.00; 3 head, 780 lbs., 100.00; 26 head, 853 lbs., 100.50. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 335 lbs., 110.00; 1 head, 395 lbs., 102.00; 1 head, 515 lbs., 106.00; 3 head, 553 to 585 lbs., 104.00 to 110.00 (106.08).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 2 head, 1725 to 1785 lbs., 54.00 to 54.50 (54.25) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 37 head, 993 to 1432 lbs., 41.50 to 52.50 (47.41) average; 19 head, 1310 to 1470 lbs., 52.50 to 56.50 (54.65) high. Lean, 85 to 90%, 18 head, 905 to 1396 lbs., 40.00 to 51.00 (45.05) average; 9 head, 1454 to 1575 lbs., 53.00 to 54.50 (53.18) high; 25 head, 960 to 1340 lbs., 31.00 to 39.50 (36.43) low; 10 head, 760 to 890 lbs., 34.00 to 38.00 (34.70) low light weight; 8 head, 823 to 1135 lbs., 23.00 to 29.00 (25.35) very low; 13 head, 745 to 863 lbs., 28.00 to 29.00 (28.93) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 1 head, 2230 lbs., 81.00 high. Bulls 1 to 2, 1 head, 1975 lbs., 74.50 average.
