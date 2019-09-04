Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipte of 1,568 head of cattle selling on Aug. 29, compared to 1,568 head the previous week and 1,015 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling $3 to $4 higher in a limited test. The feeder steers and heifers were firm to $1 higher with instances of feeder heifers selling $2 higher. The trade was fairly active and the demand was fairly good. The supply included 62% feeder cattle with 31% steers, 57% were heifers and 12% were dairy heifers; 38% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 88%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 255 lbs., 188.00; 2 head, 355 lbs., 175.00; 3 head, 417 lbs., 170.50; 9 head, 450 to 471 lbs., 155.00 to 158.50 (158.13); 9 head, 503 to 540 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (152.48); 11 head, 578 lbs., 154.50; 4 head, 596 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 16 head, 661 to 676 lbs., 141.50 to 144.25 (143.20); 5 head, 696 lbs., 132.50 unweaned; 26 head, 719 to 734 lbs., 141.50 to 143.25 (142.57); 63 head, 756 lbs., 137.00; 101 head, 810 to 846 lbs., 128.00 to 130.00 (129.96). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 280 to 285 lbs., 140.00 to 152.00 (145.95); 4 head, 331 lbs., 164.00; 2 head, 378 lbs., 165.00; 1 head, 475 lbs., 145.00; 1 head, 545 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 555 to 559 lbs., 140.00 to 142.00 (141.60); 5 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 129.00 to 136.00 (131.64); 1 head, 600 lbs., 126.00 unweaned; 23 head, 728 to 740 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.38); 1 head, 965 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 530 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 114.00 to 123.00 (118.52); 1 head, 775 lbs., 119.00; 5 head, 800 to 843 lbs., 116.00 to 120.00 (118.61).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 295 lbs., 150.00; 4 head, 390 lbs., 159.50; 8 head, 400 to 408 lbs., 152.00 to 155.00 (154.26); 9 head, 468 to 490 lbs., 144.50 to 146.00 (145.22); 3 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 139.00 to 143.00 (141.74); 4 head, 565 to 598 lbs., 134.50 to 136.00 (135.23); 2 head, 623 lbs., 131.50; 18 head, 601 to 636 lbs., 132.00 to 134.25 (133.42) guaranteed open; 22 head, 667 lbs., 136.75 guaranteed open; 4 head, 714 lbs., 131.00; 102 head, 743 to 747 lbs., 128.50 to 130.25 (129.70) guaranteed open; 2 head, 773 lbs., 123.50; 313 head, 760 to 790 lbs., 124.50 to 129.50 (126.76) guaranteed open; 2 head, 938 lbs., 107.00; 6 head, 1016 lbs., 95.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 335 lbs., 149.00; 1 head, 385 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 435 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 465 lbs.,138.00; 1 head, 545 lbs., 130.00; 14 head, 576 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 131.00 (130.11); 8 head, 667 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 715 to 735 lbs., 118.00 to 120.00 (119.51); 6 head, 756 lbs., 122.00; 2 head, 815 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (115.00); 10 head, 885 lbs., 115.00. Dairy heifers, medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 573 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.33); 5 head, 603 to 608 lbs., 107.00 to 115.00 (110.22); 3 head, 665 to 686 lbs., 109.00 to 113.00 (110.36). Medium and large frame 2 to 3, 1 head, 530 lbs., 50.00; 1 head, 550 lbs., 53.00; 4 head, 634 lbs., 58.00; 9 head, 833 lbs., 64.00; 3 head, 1122 lbs., 62.00; 21 head, 1173 lbs., 68.50; 1 head, 1305 lbs., 59.00. Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 7 head, 626 lbs., 46.00; 7 head, 687 to 695 lbs., 44.00 to 47.00 (45.72); 12 head, 709 lbs., 48.75; 10 head, 759 lbs., 49.50; 20 head, 1091 lbs., 52.00; 20 head, 1105 lbs., 58.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1425 to 1598 lbs., 56.50 to 61.50 (58.51) average dressing; 5 head, 1354 to 1675 lbs., 53.00 to 54.00 (53.76) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 13 head, 1115 to 1448 lbs., 59.00 to 62.00 (60.63) average; 8 head, 1245 to 1385 lbs., 62.75 to 64.50 (63.02) high; 12 head, 930 to 1403 lbs., 45.00 to 55.00 (52.59) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 27 head, 907 to 1363 lbs., 50.50 to 59.50 (54.66) average; 27 head, 1013 to 1423 lbs., 41.00 to 49.50 (44.61) low; 19 head, 767 to 810 lbs., 44.50 to 49.00 (47.86) low light weight; 80 head, 899 to 1328 lbs., 23.00 to 39.00 (34.87) very low; 29 head, 704 to 937 lbs., 23.00 to 39.00 (27.85) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 2 head, 1460 to 1715 lbs., 85.00 to 86.50 (85.81) average.
