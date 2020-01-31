Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,706 head of cattle selling on Jan. 23, compared to 1,649 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The totals included 2,334 head of feeder cattle and 372 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifers prices on the day were mixed as the 300- to 500-pound steer and calves were mostly steady; 300- to 400-pound heifer calves were selling $2 to $4 higher; the 500- to 600-pound steers and 400- to 600-pound heifers calves were selling $3 to $5 lower. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were steady except 600- to 650-pound steers were selling $2 to $3 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 higher. The supply included 86% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; and 14% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 56%.
Feeder steers: Mediuma and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 278 to 297 lbs., 220.00 to 228.00 (226.31); 1 head, 345 lbs., 206.00; 19 head, 376 lbs., 200.00; 20 head, 367 lbs., 226.00 fancy; 28 head, 411 to 444 lbs., 185.00 to 199.00 (192.04); 20 head, 436 lbs., 202.00 fancy; 56 head, 460 to 497 lbs., 179.00 to 185.00 (183.78); 8 head, 450 to 476 lbs., 191.00 to 194.00 (192.34) thin fleshed; 9 head, 519 to 525 lbs., 173.00 to 180.00 (179.21); 99 head, 557 to 594 lbs., 156.00 to 172.50 (162.15); 3 head, 577 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 119 head, 600 to 628 lbs., 149.00 to 156.00 (154.00); 39 head, 673 to 699 lbs., 143.50 to 146.75 (146.32); 9 head, 699 lbs., 137.00 unweaned; 391 head, 704 to 732 lbs., 141.00 to 146.00 (144.22); 8 head, 749 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 37 head, 755 lbs., 140.00; 216 head, 828 to 846 lbs., 133.00 to 138.75 (137.40). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 373 lbs., 197.00; 15 head, 426 to 445 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (178.89); 3 head, 470 to 483 lbs., 170.00 to 172.00 (171.35); 6 head, 510 to 513 lbs., 164.00 to 171.00 (165.16); 36 head, 553 to 570 lbs., 153.00 to 166.00 (162.68); 1 head, 610 lbs., 142.00; 12 head, 655 to 672 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.00); 9 head, 721 lbs., 140.00; 15 head, 751 lbs., 142.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 623 lbs., 128.00; 1 head, 670 lbs., 132.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 228 lbs., 192.00; 21 head, 300 to 335 lbs., 171.00 to 181.00 (177.56); 1 head, 305 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 34 head, 375 to 396 lbs., 165.00 to 168.00 (167.40); 22 head, 387 lbs., 179.50 fancy; 30 head, 400 to 445 lbs., 157.00 to 168.00 (163.10); 7 head, 405 lbs., 179.00 fancy; 81 head, 450 to 499 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (151.25); 31 head, 462 lbs., 163.00 fancy; 35 head, 510 to 531 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.52); 311 head, 553 to 588 lbs., 140.00 to 144.25 (142.69); 33 head, 612 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (137.99); 12 head, 655 lbs., 128.50; 84 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 133.00 to 135.25 (134.47); 190 head, 757 to 797 lbs., 127.50 to 133.00 (131.31); 12 head, 828 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 305 lbs., 159.00; 1 head, 355 lbs., 160.00; 2 head, 425 lbs., 145.00; 5 head, 502 lbs., 140.00; 5 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.19); 2 head, 620 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 672 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 538 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 598 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 705 lbs., 112.00; 1 head, 775 lbs., 112.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 1391 to 1445 lbs., 54.00 to 61.00 (58.42) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 75 head, 1130 to 1536 lbs., 51.00 to 60.00 (56.05) average; 5 head, 1185 to 1318 lbs., 62.00 to 65.50 (64.18) high; 30 head, 994 to 1238 lbs., 44.00 to 48.50 (47.60) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 47 head, 955 to 1473 lbs., 40.00 to 54.00 (47.40) average; 18 head, 960 to 1395 lbs., 31.00 to 45.00 (35.80) low; 37 head, 811 to 892 lbs., 30.00 to 38.00 (35.32) low weight; 16 head, 938 to 1230 lbs., 25.00 to 28.00 (26.85) very low; 27 head, 786 to 904 lbs., 21.00 to 29.00 (23.66) very low weight. Bulls 1, 2 head, 1640 to 1935 lbs., 83.00 to 85.00 (84.08) average. Bulls 1 to 2, 3 head, 1240 to 1565 lbs., 72.00 to 79.00 (75.59) average.
