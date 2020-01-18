Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 3,559 head of cattle selling on Jan. 9, compared to 2,538 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
There was no market comparison due to holiday; however, a higher undertone was noted on feeders and slaughter offerings. The trade was active and the demand was good. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 52% steers and 48% were heifers; 15% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls; and 8% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 65%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 294 lbs., 220.00; 27 head, 300 to 343 lbs., 210.00 to 228.00 (225.89); 20 head, 373 to 398 lbs., 190.00 to 206.00 (193.83); 46 head, 420 to 447 lbs., 188.00 to 200.00 (195.50); 31 head, 463 to 487 lbs., 178.00 to 194.00 (188.65); 163 head, 503 to 548 lbs., 158.00 to 187.00 (172.97); 60 head, 554 to 599 lbs., 154.00 to 180.00 (166.64); 160 head, 606 to 647 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (156.05); 95 head, 659 to 671 lbs., 150.00 to 154.00 (151.66); 112 head, 708 to 745 lbs., 138.00 to 152.00 (146.09); 171 head, 762 to 785 lbs., 139.50 to 148.85 (144.48); 143 head, 802 to 846 lbs., 139.00 to 143.25 (140.93); 76 head, 853 to 873 lbs., 136.50 to 140.00 (139.36) Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 9 head, 262 lbs., 180.00; 2 head, 348 lbs., 173.00; 1 head, 365 lbs., 183.00; 9 head, 441 lbs., 182.00; 4 head, 453 to 483 lbs., 180.00; 3 head, 455 lbs., 165.00 unweaned; 2 head, 528 lbs., 150.00; 39 head, 578 to 593 lbs., 144.00 to 155.00 (152.99); 16 head, 664 to 686 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (143.70); 13 700 to 744 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.36); 4 head, 802 to 810 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 340 lbs., 164.00; 12 head, 321 lbs.,197.00 fancy; 10 head, 365 to 393 lbs., 163.00 to 179.00 (167.76); 19 head, 400 to 448 lbs., 164.00 to 169.00 (167.18); 36 head, 404 lbs., 175.50 fancy; 65 head, 458 to 495 lbs., 142.50 to 165.00 (149.27); 131 head, 510 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 149.50 (148.46); 57 head, 552 to 595 lbs., 136.50 to 143.50 (140.54); 137 head, 603 to 648 lbs., 134.00 to 140.00 (138.71); 39 head, 650 to 686 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (135.21); 417 head, 702 to 740 lbs., 132.50 to 141.50 (134.68); 87 head, 755 to 769 lbs., 128.50 to 132.00 (131.52). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 392 lbs., 163.00; 4 head, 410 to 415 lbs., 155.00 to 158.00 (157.24); 2 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (143.92); 29 head, 535 to 548 lbs., 132.50 to 141.00 (137.80); 4 head, 550 to 560 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.50); 2 head, 608 lbs., 133.00; 4 head, 653 to 660 lbs., 127.50 to 128.00 (127.63); 5 head, 681 lbs., 121.00 fleshy; 9 head, 715 to 748 lbs., 122.00 to 129.00 (127.04); 2 head, 750 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 800 to 815 lbs., 110.00 to 120.00 (114.96). Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 448 lbs., 128.00; 1 head, 535 lbs., 127.00; 6 head, 588 lbs., 119.00; 6 head, 625 to 649 lbs., 110.00 to 113.00 (110.48); 17 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 110.00 to 111.00 (110.82).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 34 head, 1433 to 1955 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.39) average dressing; 13 head, 1385 to 1640 lbs., 43.00 to 49.00 (47.60) low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 24 head, 1120 to 1460 lbs., 50.00 to 53.50 (50.48) average; 35 head, 1127 to 1480 lbs., 42.00 to 45.00 (43.09) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 26 head, 960 to 1295 lbs., 41.00 to 49.00 (45.71) average; 53 head, 885 to 1131 lbs., 31.00 to 37.00 (35.27) low; 7 head, 850 to 1000 lbs., 26.00 to 29.00 (28.02) very low. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1925 lbs., 70.00 average; 2 head, 1085 to 1545 lbs., 65.00 to 68.00 (66.76) low.
Replacement cattle: Bred cows, medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 5 to 8 years old, 2nd trimester, 107 head, 1323 to 1797 lbs., 1000.00 to 1125.00 (1061.47); 5 to 8 years old, 3rd trimester, 38 head, 1329 to 1544 lbs., 1100.00 to 1275.00 (1232.38).
