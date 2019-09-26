Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,572 head of cattle selling on Sept. 19, compared to 2,159 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to $1 higher with instances of lighter weights selling $2 to $3 higher and the feeder steers and heifers were steady to $1 higher. The fleshy slaughter cows were selling $1 higher; the lean slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 45% were heifers and 3% were dairy heifers; 29% was slaughter cattle with 96% cows and 4% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 74%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 12 head, 270 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 3 head, 337 lbs., 189.00; 4 head, 328 lbs., 179.00 unweaned; 20 head, 358 to 373 lbs., 174.00 to 179.00 (176.05); 4 head, 388 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 5 head, 408 lbs., 174.00; 18 head, 450 to 470 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.61); 7 head, 485 to 498 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 144.20 unweaned; 16 head, 505 to 543 lbs., 156.00 to 159.00 (158.40); 14 head, 524 to 540 lbs., 137.00 to 143.00 (140.83) unweaned; 60 head, 553 to 554 lbs., 150.00 to 153.50 (153.27); 45 head, 558 to 593 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (134.42) unweaned; 61 head, 611 to 637 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (147.93); 14 head, 609 to 645 lbs., 124.00 to 130.00 (126.06) unweaned; 197 head, 650 to 696 lbs., 146.00 to 150.75 (150.17); 3 head, 675 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 9 head, 710 to 728 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (143.35); 5 head, 705 to 740 lbs., 120.00 to 128.00 (123.60) unweaned; 260 head, 763 to 778 lbs., 141.00 to 146.35 (145.35); 17 head, 805 lbs., 141.50; 2 head, 855 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 903 lbs., 120.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 167.00; 1 head, 380 lbs., 153.00; 4 head, 436 lbs., 147.00; 4 head, 449 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 1 head, 460 lbs., 151.00; 2 head, 475 lbs., 138.00 unweaned; 3 head, 520 lbs., 133.00 unweaned; 4 head, 589 lbs., 128.00 unweaned; 2 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 6 head, 678 to 686 lbs., 137.00 to 138.00 (137.33); 3 head, 798 lbs., 135.00. Medium and large frame 2, 24 head, 749 lbs., 139.00 gaunt; 1 head, 790 lbs., 134.00 gaunt; 1 head, 765 lbs., 121.00 unweaned.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 5 head, 344 lbs., 161.00; 4 head, 310 to 325 lbs., 152.00 to 153.00 (152.24) unweaned; 7 head, 350 to 373 lbs., 160.00 to 165.00 (163.46); 13 head, 407 to 444 lbs., 146.00 to 158.00 (153.14); 2 head, 443 lbs., 139.00 unweaned; 5 head, 487 lbs., 147.00; 13 head, 504 to 520 lbs., 131.00 to 137.00 (132.99); 44 head, 524 to 545 lbs., 128.00 to 129.00 (128.74) unweaned; 10 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 131.00 to 139.00 (136.04); 9 head, 553 to 580 lbs., 124.00 to 125.00 (124.66) unweaned; 88 head, 607 to 631 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (138.56); 10 head, 625 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 289 head, 741 to 746 lbs., 136.00 to 136.50 (136.22) guaranteed open; 112 head, 773 to 784 lbs., 127.50 to 129.00 (128.10) guaranteed open; 6 head, 902 to 903 lbs., 107.00 to 109.00 (108.00); 4 head, 956 lbs., 110.50; 10 head, 1072 lbs., 103.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 393 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 528 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 1 head, 569 lbs., 129.00; 4 head, 558 to 573 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 3 head, 627 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 643 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 1 head, 690 lbs., 114.00 unweaned; 1 head, 740 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 773 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 765 lbs., 116.50 unweaned. Medium and large frame 2, 15 head, 259 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 14 head, 350 to 370 lbs., 116.00 to 123.00 (117.05) unweaned; 2 head, 413 lbs., 112.00 unweaned;1 head, 460 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 8 head, 505 to 514 lbs., 113.00 to 116.00 (113.37) unweaned; 1 head, 575 lbs., 110.00 unweaned; 2 head, 610 lbs., 102.00 unweaned; 11 head, 650 to 699 lbs., 106.00 to 111.00 (107.24); 2 head, 703 lbs., 109.00; 3 head, 860 lbs., 105.00. Dairy heifers, medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 725 lbs., 61.00; 2 head, 873 lbs., 56.00; 10 head, 1169 lbs., 68.00; 2 head, 1213 lbs., 52.00; 9 head, 1281 lbs., 66.00. Small and medium frame 2, 16 head, 574 lbs., 38.00; 2 head, 713 lbs., 27.00; 3 head, 750 to 760 lbs., 26.00 to 33.00 (28.35); 5 head, 813 lbs., 37.00; 1 head, 960 lbs., 44.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1681 to 1800 lbs., 58.00 to 59.25 (59.08) average dressing; 4 head, 1420 to 2135 lbs., 65.50 to 66.50 (65.91) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 22 head, 1078 to 1545 lbs., 50.00 to 58.00 (53.22) average; 27 head, 1036 to 1515 lbs., 40.50 to 49.50 (46.22) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 127 head, 845 to 1285 lbs., 50.00 to 55.00 (52.94) average; 85 head, 947 to 1260 lbs., 50.00 to 63.00 (57.52) average return to feed; 28 head, 908 to 1380 lbs., 26.50 to 38.50 (32.96) low; 22 head, 765 to 987 lbs., 21.00 to 31.00 (26.12) low light weight; 2 head, 1005 to 1065 lbs., 20.00 to 21.00 (20.51 very low. Bulls 1, 3 head, 1340 to 1705 lbs., 70.50 to 73.00 (71.50) average; 1 head, 1935 lbs., 80.00 high; 10 head, 1262 lbs., 54.00 low.
