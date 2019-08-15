Cattlemen’s Livestock, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 862 head of cattle selling on Aug. 8, compared to 1,303 head the previous week and 928 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were mostly firm except a few packages of 700- to 800-pound feeder heifers selling $1 to $2 higher. The slaughter cows were steady. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The temperatures remained in the upper 90s and into triple digits across the trade area. The pastures are extremely dry and a few receipts were on offer as a result.
Scattered showers were in the forecast the next five to seven days. The trade activity was light. The demand was moderate. The supply included 67% feeder cattle with 47% steers and 53% were heifers; and 33% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 44%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 222 lbs., 185.00; 3 head, 272 lbs., 175.00; 2 head, 325 lbs., 174.00; 1 head, 445 lbs., 165.00; 45 head, 470 to 490 lbs., 160.00 to 166.00 (164.18); 22 head, 533 to 546 lbs., 157.50 to 158.00 (157.91); 2 head, 558 lbs., 157.00; 26 head, 607 to 633 lbs., 151.00 to 155.00 (152.58); 8 head, 603 lbs., 149.00 unweaned; 3 head, 660 lbs., 146.00; 3 head, 742 lbs., 141.00; 7 head, 769 lbs., 142.50; 8 head, 810 to 813 lbs., 136.00 to 139.50 (138.18); 4 head, 879 lbs., 129.00; 8 head, 908 to 940 lbs., 122.00 to 126.50 (125.74). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 260 lbs., 167.00; 7 head, 352 lbs., 158.00; 5 head, 405 to 411 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (159.01); 2 head, 505 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 575 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 610 lbs., 148.00; 5 head, 658 to 693 lbs., 141.00 to 142.00 (141.61); 3 head, 738 lbs., 133.00; 1 head, 785 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 895 lbs., 126.50. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 728 lbs., 128.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 6 head, 349 lbs., 175.00; 1 head, 325 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 5 head, 375 lbs., 164.00; 18 head, 459 lbs., 160.50; 8 head, 450 to 477 lbs., 147.00 to 149.00 (147.72) unweaned; 55 head, 563 to 581 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (138.81); 8 head, 628 to 630 lbs., 128.00 to 129.50 (129.13); 5 head, 691 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 2 head, 700 lbs., 126.75; 25 head, 717 lbs., 135.00 gaunt; 13 head, 760 to 774 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (125.82); 26 head, 809 lbs., 129.50 gaunt. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 27 head, 537 lbs., 130.00; 1 head, 575 lbs., 133.00; 1 head, 635 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 650 to 670 lbs., 114.00 to 116.00 (115.02); 2 head, 735 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 670 to 685 lbs., 107.00 to 110.00 (108.48); 2 head, 720 lbs., 109.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 9 head, 1285 to 1720 lbs., 51.50 to 59.00 (57.52) average; 5 head, 1385 lbs., 63.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 10 head, 1270 to 1500 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (54.17) average; 11 head, 1145 to 1325 lbs., 63.50 to 66.00 (65.79) high; 20 head, 1020 to 1358 lbs., 42.00 to 43.50 (43.13) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 1 head, 1085 lbs., 54.00 average; 55 head, 903 to 1336 lbs., 40.00 to 47.00 (43.17) low; 33 head, 916 to 1405 lbs., 32.50 to 39.00 (35.11) very low; 81 head, 775 to 990 lbs., 24.00 to 38.50 (32.81) very low light weight.
