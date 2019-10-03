Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported 2,196 head of cattle selling on Sept. 26, compared to 2,573 head selling a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 650 pounds were selling $3 to $5 higher and those weighing over 650 pounds were mostly steady. The feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to weak. The trade was fairly active on good demand. The supply included 79% feeder cattle with 68% steers and 32% were heifers; 21% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 60%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 315 lbs., 170.00; 2 head, 320 lbs., 160.00 unweaned; 6 head, 365 to 391 lbs., 169.00 to 178.00 (171.86); 31 head 410 to 424 lbs., 163.00 to 173.00 (167.17); 10 head, 440 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 24 head, 454 to 485 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.04); 37 head, 473 to 498 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (135.78) unweaned; 32 head, 511 to 528 lbs., 141.00 to 144.00 (142.56); 28 head, 515 to 531 lbs., 138.25 to 139.00 (138.38) unweaned; 6 head, 555 to 583 lbs., 144.00 to 150.00 (146.46); 53 head, 552 lbs., 156.50 fancy; 61 head, 605 to 636 lbs., 138.50 to 151.00 (142.16); 64 head, 603 to 646 lbs., 127.00 to 130.50 (128.71) unweaned; 7 head, 680 lbs., 149.50; 181 head, 711 to 749 lbs., 145.50 to 151.75 (150.44); 1 head, 715 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 175 head, 756 to 785 lbs., 143.50 to 148.50 (146.75); 1 head, 775 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 141 head, 834 to 835 lbs., 141.10 to 143.25 (143.13); 92 head, 920 to 923 lbs., 129.00 to 132.00 (131.61). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 389 lbs., 158.00; 1 head, 440 lbs., 161.00; 5 head, 440 to 443 lbs., 127.00 to 14000 (137.41) unweaned; 8 head, 475 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 1 head, 545 lbs., 130.00; 12 head, 556 to 569 lbs., 133.00 to 134.00 (133.59); 1 head, 595 lbs., 122.00 unweaned; 1 head, 610 lbs., 124.00 unweaned; 2 head, 690 lbs., 133.00; 1 head, 745 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 750 to 790 lbs., 123.00 to 137.00 (129.98); 3 head, 813 lbs., 132.00; 1 head, 855 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 32 head, 481 lbs., 119.00 unweaned; 8 head, 546 lbs., 116.00 unweaned; 7 head, 563 lbs., 118.00 unweaned; 7 head, 720 to 747 lbs., 120.00 to 124.00 (120.53); 7 head, 750 to 768 lbs., 118.00 to 121.00 (118.84).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 10 head, 362 to 390 lbs., 150.00 to 156.00 (151.71); 1 head, 415 lbs., 147.00; 5 head, 427 lbs., 161.00 fancy; 15 head, 416 to 425 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.59) unweaned; 41 head, 460 to 490 lbs., 122.00 to 145.00 (136.78); 18 head, 496 to 499 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.34) unweaned; 46 head, 508 to 535 lbs., 135.50 to 138.00 (136.34); 34 head, 515 to 537 lbs., 118.00 to 131.00 (120.81) unweaned; 11 head, 550 to 588 lbs., 140.00 to 143.50 (141.75); 46 head, 601 to 618 lbs., 139.50 to 142.00 (140.16); 16 head, 629 ls., 122.00 unweaned; 56 head, 665 to 689 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (136.99); 2 head, 660 lbs., 108.00 unweaned; 6 head, 708 lbs., 135.00; 66 head, 775 lbs., 127.50; 3 head, 790 lbs., 117.00 unweaned; 5 head, 808 lbs., 130.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 20 head, 368 to 399 lbs., 145.00 to 146.00 (145.10); 4 head, 423 lbs., 137.00; 2 head, 498 lbs., 130.00; 5 head, 479 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 35 head, 518 to 528 lbs., 124.00 to 126.00 (124.51) unweaned; 6 head, 550 lbs., 120.00; 26 head, 552 lbs., 123.50 unweaned; 1 head, 680 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 420 lbs., 125.00; 15 head, 506 to 514 lbs., 111.00 to 117.50 (112.28) unweaned; 13 head, 568 to 584 lbs., 110.00 to 114.00 (111.52) unweaned; 1 head, 695 lbs., 111.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 36 head, 1400 to 1948 lbs., 51.00 to 59.50 (54.57) average dressing; 11 head, 1553 to 1555 lbs., 59.50 high’ Boner, 80 to 85%, 39 head, 1054 to 1425 lbs., 50.00 to 56.00 (52.41) average; 25 head, 970 to 1500 lbs., 56.00 to 59.00 (56.62) high; 15 head, 1126 to 1510 lbs., 45.00 to 48.50 (47.39) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 30 head, 895 to 1045 lbs., 50.00 to 58.50 (54.67) average; 67 head, 958 to 1430 lbs., 32.00 to 43.00 (37.32) low; 83 head, 885 to 1298 lbs., 23.00 to 31.00 (26.84) very low; 14 head, 738 to 820 lbs., 24.00 to 31.00 (25.36) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 10 head, 1545 to 1873 lbs., 72.00 to 78.00 (77.29) average.
