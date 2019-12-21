Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,364 head of cattle selling on Dec. 12, compared to 2,679 head on Dec. 5 and 2,058 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The report included 1,839 head of feeder cattle and 525 head of slaughter cattle compared to 2,060 head of feeder cattle, 571 head of slaughter cattle and 48 head of replacement cattle the previous week. Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were firm. The feeder steers and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were firm with a few loadlots selling $1 higher with instances of $2 higher. The slaughter cows were selling $5 lower. The slaughter bulls were not well tested. The trade and demand was moderate to good. The supply included 78% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% were heifers; 22% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
