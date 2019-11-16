Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported 2,524 head of cattle selling on Nov. 7, compared to 1,113 head on Oct. 31 and 2,765 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were mostly steady to $2 lower. There were not enough comparable sales on yearlings for an adequate market trend, but a firm undertone was noted. The trading activity was mostly active on moderate to good buyer demand. A large supply of good quality ranch cattle were on consignment. The colder weather moving into the area has caused buyers to be leery of cattle that are not weaned or short weaned. As a result, those cattle traded at heavy discounts when compared to their long-weaned counterparts. The supply included 50% steers, 48% were heifers and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.