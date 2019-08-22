Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 715 head of cattle selling on Aug. 15, compared to 1,169 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were not well tested; however, a lower undertone was noted. The trade activity was light on light-to-moderate demand. The supply included 65% feeder cattle with 81% steers, 19% were heifers; and 35% was slaughter cattle and 93% cows and 7% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 95%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 640 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 184 head, 653 to 684 lbs., 143.00 to 151.00 (149.87); 3 head, 765 lbs., 133.00; 4 head, 843 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 1000 lbs., 113.00; 4 head, 1111 lbs., 113.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 540 lbs., 136.00 unweaned; 5 head, 550 to 598 lbs., 138.00 to 146.00 (139.50); 3 head, 600 lbs., 139.00; 10 head, 736 lbs., 133.50; 1 head, 930 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 590 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 643 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 690 to 695 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.50); 6 head, 714 to 735 lbs., 112.00 to 114.50 (112.85); 1 head, 755 lbs., 120.00; 13 head, 802 lbs., 119.50.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 373 lbs., 163.00; 4 head, 643 lbs., 125.50; 5 head, 630 to 638 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 2 head, 670 lbs., 120.00 unweaned; 3 head, 802 lbs., 115.50; 13 head, 918 to 930 lbs., 105.00 to 107.50 (107.11). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 380 lbs., 144.00; 1 head, 460 lbs., 130.00; 2 head, 588 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 600 to 625 lbs., 119.00 to 120.00 (119.49); 12 head, 735 lbs., 119.00; 4 head, 819 lbs., 112.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 365 lbs., 161.00; 1 head, 530 lbs., 120.00 fleshy; 2 head, 615 lbs., 115.00; 4 head, 653 lbs., 119.00 unweaned.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 1500 to 1728 lbs., 56.00 to 58.50 (57.16) average dressing; 6 head, 1298 lbs., 63.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1335 to 1389 lbs., 50.00 to 51.50 (50.41) average; 2 head, 1175 to 1200 lbs., 64.50 to 65.00 (64.75) high; 7 head, 1325 to 1513 lbs., 42.50 to 44.50 (43.55) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 51 head, 840 to 1328 lbs., 35.50 to 53.00 (42.22) average; 1 head, 995 lbs., 60.00 high; 24 head, 985 to 1191 lbs., 35.50 to 39.00 (37.74) low; 27 head, 770 to 1270 lbs., 31.00 to 34.50 (33.05) low light weight; 31 head, 713 to 1238 lbs., 20.00 to 29.50 (27.07) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1412 to 1785 lbs., 87.00 to 89.00 (87.59) average; 8 head, 1895 to 1945 lbs., 90.00 to 93.00 (91.88) high.
