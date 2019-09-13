Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,066 head of cattle selling on Sept. 6, compared to 1,192 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the most recent sale the steer and heifer calves were not well tested. The feeder steers were not well tested and the feeder heifers were mostly steady in a limited test. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower. The trade activity was light on moderate demand. The supply included 58% feeder cattle with 22% steers and 78% were heifers; and 42% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 73%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 335 lbs., 171.00; 3 head, 402 lbs., 165.00; 9 head, 402 lbs., 173.00 thin fleshed; 10 head, 493 to 498 lbs., 157.00 to 162.00 (157.99); 6 head, 518 lbs., 168.00; 8 head, 560 to 561 lbs., 149.00 to 155.00 (152.00); 12 head, 615 to 621 lbs., 142.00 to 145.00 (142.50); 3 head, 772 lbs., 131.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 355 lbs., 160.00; 5 head, 488 lbs., 141.00; 5 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 139.00 to 148.00 (141.30); 3 head, 580 to 585 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (144.32); 4 head, 620 lbs., 123.00 unweaned; 1 head, 685 lbs., 132.00; 2 head, 740 to 745 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.50); 10 head, 750 lbs., 129.00; 2 head, 960 lbs., 115.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 540 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 615 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 283 lbs., 162.00; 10 head, 388 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 159.00 (157.24); 2 head, 365 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 1 head, 440 lbs., 141.00; 11 head, 451 lbs., 154.00; 12 head, 553 to 589 lbs., 135.00 to 142.00 (137.24); 4 head, 573 lbs., 130.00 to 130.50 (130.25) unweaned; 157 head, 709 to 717 lbs., 129.00 to 133.50 (131.24) guaranteed open; 2 head, 723 lbs., 122.50 unweaned; 16 head, 776 lbs., 123.50 guaranteed open; 39 head, 825 to 845 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.79) guaranteed open; 8 head, 915 to 925 lbs., 109.00 to 110.00 (109.25). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 490 lbs., 126.00; 4 head, 563 to 595 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.06); 2 head, 605 to 635 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.54); 3 head, 735 to 740 lbs., 115.00 to 118.00 (117.00). Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 510 to 513 lbs., 114.00 to 118.00 (116.39); 2 head, 573 lbs., 115.00; 6 head, 650 to 651 lbs., 104.00 to 117.00 (106.16); 8 head, 764 lbs., 106.00; 3 head, 837 lbs., 117.00; 19 head, 907 lbs., 96.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1564 to 1662 lbs., 54.00 to 55.00 (54.81) average dressing; 1 head, 1600 lbs., 62.00 high, Boner, 80 to 85%, 43 head, 1121 to 1423 lbs., 59.00 to 62.00 (60.14) average; 6 head, 1235 to 1315 lbs., 62.00 to 63.00 (62.16) high; 17 head, 1080 to 1585 lbs., 49.00 to 53.00 (51.52) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 25 head, 885 to 1109 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (57.35) average; 32 head, 928 to 936 lbs., 58.00 to 58.25 (58.15) high; 79 head, 810 to 1300 lbs., 37.00 to 48.50 (43.24) low; 46 head, 975 to 1109 lbs., 29.50 to 38.50 (34.32) very low; 59 head, 748 to 930 lbs., 26.00 to 35.00 (29.27) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 3 head, 1680 to 2290 lbs., 83.00 to 89.00 (85.36) average.
