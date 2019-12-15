Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,679 head of cattle selling on Dec. 5, compared to 2,648 head on Nov. 21 and 2,737 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Deaprtment of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The receipts included 2,060 head of feeder cattle, 571 head of slaughter cattle and 48 head of replacement cattle compared to 1,999 head of feeder cattle, 498 head of slaughter cattle and 151 head of replacement cattle on Nov. 21. Compared to the last sale, the steer and heifer calves were mostly selling $3 to $4 higher, with instances of up to $7 higher. The feeder steers and heifers were mostly steady to $4 higher on comparable sales. The slaughter cows and bulls were mostly steady to firm. The buyer demand was good. The trading activity was active. The supply included 77% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; 21% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls; 2% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 35%.
