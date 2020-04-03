Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,079 head of cattle selling on March 26, compared to 737 head on March 19 and 1,803 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 675 head of feeder cattle and 404 head of slaughter cattle compared to the previous week’s total of 219 head of feeder cattle, 466 head of slaughter cattle and 52 head of replacement cattle. Compared to last week: No market comparison available due to last week’s limited receipts; however, a higher undertone was noted in all categories. The trade was active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 63% feeder cattle with 45% steers and 55% were heifers; and 37% was slaughter cattle with 97% cows and 3% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 87%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 405 to 445 lbs., 187.50 to 190.00 (188.69); 2 head, 485 lbs., 177.00; 3 head, 518 lbs., 171.00; 6 head, 646 lbs., 146.00; 4 head, 661 lbs., 140.00; 6 head, 733 to 743 lbs., 125.00 to 129.50 (127.27); 8 head, 755 lbs., 123.00 to 125.00 (123.25); 106 head, 808 to 844 lbs., 119.00 to 125.00 (120.33); 15 head, 943 lbs., 110.00; 32 head, 978 to 996 lbs., 105.00 to 105.25 (105.18); 24 head, 1000 to 1030 lbs., 101.00 to 105.50 (104.12). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 612 lbs., 132.00; 4 head, 708 to 735 lbs., 113.00 to 115.00 (113.76); 22 head, 849 lbs., 117.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 270 lbs., 164.00; 19 head, 424 to 433 lbs., 160.00 to 161.00 (160.11); 2 head, 455 to 480 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (155.46); 23 head, 521 to 547 lbs., 143.50 to 149.00 (144.42); 8 head, 560 to 598 lbs., 129.50 to 141.00 (136.41); 59 head, 600 to 630 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (128.21); 11 head, 671 to 695 lbs., 120.00; 6 head, 722 to 740 lbs., 114.00 to 117.00 (114.51); 17 head, 773 to 787 lbs., 113.75 to 115.00 (114.56); 51 head, 801 to 849 lbs., 108.00 to 111.25 (109.86); 74 head, 872 to 881 lbs., 102.75 to 105.00 (103.06); 10 head, 931 lbs., 103.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 305 lbs., 140.00; 1 head, 390 lbs., 140.00; 2 head, 530 lbs., 136.00; 1 head, 630 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 665 lbs., 117.00; 5 head, 797 lbs., 105.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1437 lbs., 69.00 high dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 84 head, 998 to 1420 lbs., 58.50 to 63.00 (60.16) average; 7 head, 1245 to 1584 lbs., 71.00 to 71.50 (71.37) high; 24 head, 885 to 1320 lbs., 42.00 to 55.50 (54.08) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 98 head, 872 to 1238 lbs., 49.00 to 62.50 (55.28) average; 5 head, 788 lbs., 51.00 average light weight; 25 head, 1015 to 1525 lbs., 67.25 to 73.00 (68.09) high; 14 head, 818 to 1275 lbs., 40.50 to 47.00 (43.03) low; 1 head, 815 lbs., 41.50 low light weight; 37 head, 794 to 1000 lbs., 29.00 to 35.00 (34.18) very low; 3 head, 685 lbs., 31.00 very low light weight. Bulls 1, 4 head, 1620 to 1730 lbs., 89.00 to 95.00 (91.49) average; 4 head, 1615 to 2135 lbs., 99.00 to 103.50 (101.35) high. Bulls 1 to 2, 2 head, 1400 to 1470 lbs., 85.00 to 87.00 (85.98) average.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.