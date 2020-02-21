Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,274 head of cattle selling on Feb. 13, compared to 1,215 head on Feb. 6 and 1,687 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Departmnt of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers and steer and heifer calves weighing under 700 pounds were firm and a few loads of feeder steers and heifers weighihng over 700 pounds were firm to $2 higher. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 higher. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 72% feeder cattle with 44% steers and 56% were heifers; 28% was slaughter cattle with 99% cows and 1% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 63%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 288 lbs., 227.00; 2 head, 288 lbs., 186.00 unweaned; 9 head, 334 lbs., 220.00; 13 head, 351 to 362 lbs., 211.00 to 218.00 (214.82); 17 head, 416 to 425 lbs., 194.00 to 198.00 (197.00); 10 head, 460 to 491 lbs., 177.00 to 190.00 (180.72); 30 head, 508 to 532 lbs., 171.00 to 176.00 (174.83); 30 head, 564 to 577 lbs., 160.00 to 162.50 (161.51); 3 head, 573 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 28 head, 615 to 649 lbs., 147.00 to 151.00 (148.45); 16 head, 652 to 668 lbs., 141.50 to 145.00 (143.23); 10 head, 715 lbs., 138.50; 6 head, 765 lbs., 134.00; 60 head, 754 lbs., 145.00 gaunt; 65 head, 820 lbs., 132.25. Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, 4 head, 228 lbs., 560.00 thin fleshed. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 350 lbs., 189.00; 7 head, 409 to 442 lbs., 165.00 to 174.00 (169.97); 3 head, 508 to 510 lbs., 162.00 to 164.00 (162.67); 3 head, 582 lbs., 152.00; 2 head, 730 to 745 lbs., 130.00 to 132.00 (131.01); 2 head, 810 lbs., 127.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 245 lbs., 171.00; 1 head, 255 lbs., 176.00; 9 head, 302 to 348 lbs., 174.00 to 181.00 (178.44); 4 head, 331 lbs., 161.00 unweaned; 14 head, 368 to 381 lbs., 160.00 to 177.00 (173.46); 3 head, 370 lbs., 156.00 unweaned; 14 head, 402 to 429 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (163.91); 3 head, 408 to 440 lbs., 145.00 to 150.00 (146.75) unweaned; 9 head, 455 to 471 lbs., 150.00 to 152.00 (151.13) 3 head, 485 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 36 head, 510 to 528 lbs., 146.00 to 152.00 (147.79); 8 head, 518 to 547 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 21 head, 551 to 592 lbs., 139.00 to 147.00 (143.12); 41 head, 600 to 629 lbs., 134.00 to 138.50 (137.83); 24 head, 660 to 686 lbs., 125.00 to 130.50 (129.31); 189 head, 726 to 736 lbs., 127.00 to 127.50 (127.17). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 255 lbs., 147.00; 1 head, 585 lbs., 125.00; 2 head, 630 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 7 head, 384 lbs., 123.00; 10 head, 714 to 745 lbs., 100.00 to 105.00 (101.55); 7 head, 796 lbs., 101.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 1465 to 1693 lbs., 57.00 to 62.00 (58.75) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 12 head, 1055 to 1479 lbs., 58.00 to 62.50 (59.12) average; 11 head, 1485 to 1613 lbs., 65.00 to 66.00 (65.08) high; 27 head, 1050 to 1192 lbs., 50.50 to 55.00 (53.06) low; 13 head, 900 to 1380 lbs., 43.50 to 49.00 (44.78) very low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 52 head, 1030 to 1428 lbs., 51.00 to 62.00 (58.00) average; 7 head, 1160 to 1197 lbs., 66.00 to 70.00 (67.12) high; 68 head, 870 to 1415 lbs., 35.00 to 52.00 (42.44) low; 7 head, 767 to 863 lbs., 34.00 to 39.50 (35.71) low light weight; 18 head, 752 to 1140 lbs., 24.00 to 30.00 (28.18) very low; 10 head, 675 to 798 lbs., 20.00 to 26.00 (21.09) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 2 head, 1395 to 1775 lbs., 80.00 to 81.00 (80.56) average.
