Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,705 head of cattle selling on April 16, compared to 2,024 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were steady to weak on limited receipts; those 600- to 700-pound feeder steers and heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower and those over 700 pounds were weak to $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $3 to $5 higher. The trade and demand were moderate. The supply included 71% feeder cattle with 43% steers, and 57% were heifers; and 29% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 43%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 225 to 240 lbs., 190.00 to 200.00 (196.52); 1 head, 295 lbs., 193.00; 18 head, 255 lbs., 221.00 thin fleshed; 29 head, 330 lbs., 198.00; 45 head, 390 to 391 lbs., 180.00 to 186.00 (185.20); 3 head, 422 lbs., 173.00; 46 head, 456 to 493 lbs., 164.00 to 172.75 (171.13); 57 head, 527 to 534 lbs., 154.00 to 157.00 (156.84); 12 head, 550 to 560 lbs., 146.00 to 151.00 (149.51); 1 head, 565 lbs., 135.00 unweaned; 16 head, 610 to 648 lbs., 127.00 to 139.50 (137.42); 7 head, 694 lbs., 129.00; 18 head, 707 to 709 lbs., 126.00 to 127.00 (126.45); 28 head, 762 to 793 lbs., 108.00 to 117.50 (112.35); 34 head, 835 lbs., 111.75. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 370 lbs., 155.00; 1 head, 415 lbs., 155.00; 3 head, 470 to 480 lbs., 145.00 to 159.00 (153.04); 1 head, 550 lbs., 127.50; 2 head, 620 to 645 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 665 lbs., 122.00; 1 head, 785 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large 2, 1 head, 410 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 465 to 490 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (135.07); 4 head, 579 lbs., 124.00; 1 head, 615 lbs., 115.00; 2 head, 795 lbs., 95.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 22 head, 254 lbs., 196.00 thin fleshed; 27 head, 332 lbs., 178.00; 29 head, 422 lbs., 152.00; 10 head, 467 to 495 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (145.79); 66 head, 500 to 547 lbs., 120.00 to 141.50 (139.72); 34 head, 654 to 671 lbs., 115.00 to 115.50 (115.14); 54 head, 738 lbs., 110.00 to 110.25 (110.19); 122 head, 845 lbs., 100.50; 4 head, 913 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 460 to 485 lbs., 131.00 to 136.00 (133.94); 3 head, 523 lbs., 122.00; 19 head, 629 to 648 lbs., 109.00 to 113.00 (110.08); 2 head, 730 to 735 lbs., 100.00 to 103.00 (101.49). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 425 lbs., 110.00; 47 heads, 409 lbs., 163.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 450 lbs., 112.00; 2 head, 598 lbs., 105.00.
Slaughter cattle: Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 1519 to 1730 lbs., 55.50 to 56.50 (56.41) average dressing; 2 head, 1640 to 1705 lbs., 60.50 to 63.50 (61.97) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 33 head, 1008 to 1515 lbs., 50.00 to 60.00 (54.69) average; 139 head, 1123 to 1522 lbs., 59.75 to 66.50 (61.96) high; 18 head, 1115 to 1335 lbs., 45.00 to 49.00 (48.41) low; 7 head, 858 lbs., 48.50 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 69 head, 1005 to 1515 lbs., 43.00 to 53.50 (48.02) average; 28 head, 1005 to 1435 lbs., 54.50 to 60.75 (59.45) high; 43 head, 899 to 1335 lbs., 37.50 to 44.50 (42.26) low; 9 head, 735 to 939 lbs., 38.00 to 41.00 (39.26) low light weight; 6 head, 630 to 805 lbs., 30.00 to 31.00 (30.16) very low light weight.
