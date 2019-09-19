Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,797 head of cattle selling on Sept. 12, compared to 2,262 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
In comparison to the previous week, the steer and heifer calves were selling weak to $2 lower compared to the previous week’s limited receipts. There were not enough feeder steers for an accurate market test in comparison to the most recent week. The feeder heifers were steady on limited load lots with small lots selling mostly $1 to $2 lower. The slaughter cows and bulls were selling $1 to $2 lower earlier in the day, falling to $3 to $4 lower late in the day. The trade activity was light and the demand was moderate. The supply included 76% feeder cattle with 56% steers and 44% were heifers; and 24% was slaughter cattle with 92% cows and 8% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 269 lbs., 175.00; 4 head, 328 lbs., 168.00 unweaned; 4 head, 355 lbs., 171.00; 30 head, 405 to 448 lbs., 163.00 to 171.00 (167.96); 8 head, 436 lbs., 154.00 unweaned; 24 head, 459 to 475 lbs., 155.00 to 162.00 (156.92); 11 head, 463 to 480 lbs., 151.00 to 152.00 (151.09) unweaned; 73 head, 503 to 545 lbs., 151.00 to 157.00 (155.43); 7 head, 503 lbs., 144.00 unweaned; 20 head, 555 to 595 lbs., 144.00 to 152.00 (145.29); 10 head, 564 to 573 lbs., 132.00 to 135.00 (134.39) unweaned; 11 head, 625 to 639 lbs., 143.00 to 146.00 (143.54); 10 head, 612 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 42 head, 664 to 677 lbs., 144.00 to 146.00 (144.99); 21 head, 715 to 740 lbs., 139.00 to 145.00 (144.12); 83 head, 757 to 798 lbs., 134.50 to 140.00 (138.88); 56 head, 815 to 824 lbs., 138.50 to 140.00 (139.23); 61 head, 896 lbs., 128.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 2 head, 305 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (144.50); 17 head, 432 to 444 lbs., 144.00 to 149.00 (144.59); 1 head, 495 lbs., 145.00; 3 head, 508 to 510 lbs., 143.00 to 147.00 (145.66); 13 head, 545 lbs., 125.00 to 130.00 (128.08) unweaned; 6 head, 550 to 590 lbs., 137.00 to 140.00 (139.48); 24 head, 570 lbs., 131.00 unweaned; 11 head, 679 to 695 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (139.16); 1 head, 690 lbs., 125.00 unweaned; 4 head, 715 lbs., 125.00; 36 head, 765 to 791 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (123.19); 1 head, 935 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 969 lbs., 118.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 545 lbs., 125.00; 3 head, 597 lbs., 131.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 270 lbs., 138.00; 1 head, 345 lbs., 155.00; 8 head, 379 to 393 lbs., 153.00 to 157.00 (155.97); 31 head, 403 to 433 lbs., 145.00 to 158.00 (151.97); 20 head, 465 to 497 lbs., 140.00 to 147.00 (142.98); 5 head, 469 lbs., 130.00 unweaned; 19 head, 504 to 535 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (136.83); 29 head, 525 to 547 lbs., 123.00 to 126.00 (124.74) unweaned; 27 head, 551 to 565 lbs., 140.00; 32 head, 552 to 592 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (121.69) unweaned; 35 head, 610 to 639 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.06); 10 head, 616 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 76 head, 659 lbs., 137.50 guaranteed open; 29 head, 734 to 748 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 (127.66); 24 head, 768 lbs., 128.25; 2 head, 918 lbs., 109.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 410 lbs., 135.00; 9 head, 479 lbs., 127.00; 59 head, 474 to 477 lbs., 115.00 to 121.00 (115.31) unweaned; 1 head, 520 lbs., 122.00; 4 head, 560 to 580 lbs., 123.00 to 130.00 (127.29); 6 head, 642 lbs., 126.00; 1 head, 680 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 675 lbs., 112.00 unweaned; 5 head, 705 to 748 lbs., 119.00 to 121.00 (119.79). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 325 lbs., 120.00; 2 head, 390 to 395 lbs., 120.00 to 123.00 (121.51); 31 head, 430 lbs., 113.00 unweaned; 4 head, 626 lbs., 116.00; 1 head, 735 lbs., 110.00; 11 head, 750 to 779 lbs., 104.00 to 113.00 (106.34).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 8 head, 1530 to 1735 lbs., 54.50 to 58.00 (57.53) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 22 head, 1105 to 1275 lbs., 48.50 to 58.00 (55.95) average; 4 head, 1060 lbs., 62.00 high; 26 head, 1000 to 1425 lbs., 39.00 to 46.50 (42.77) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 880 to 1138 lbs., 50.50 to 56.00 (53.57) average; 61 head, 910 to 1390 lbs., 35.00 to 46.50 (39.81) low; 28 head, 710 to 947 lbs., 32.00 to 37.00 (32.72) low light weight; 10 head, 1046 lbs., 28.50 very low; 50 head, 680 to 984 lbs., 21.00 to 29.00 (26.05) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 19 head, 1335 to 2040 lbs., 69.00 to 82.00 (76.37) average; 3 head, 1380 to 1790 lbs., 65.00 to 68.00 (67.13) low.
