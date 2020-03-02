Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,270 head of cattle selling on Feb. 20, compared to 1,274 head on Feb. 13 and 1,721 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers and steer and heifer calves were firm to $2 higher compared to limited receipts the previous week. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 73% feeder cattle with 52% steers, 44% were heifers and 4% were dairy heifers; 27% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 54%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 250 lbs., 204.00; 15 head, 350 to 376 lbs., 203.00 to 212.00 (207.24); 13 head, 363 to 372 lbs., 220.00 fancy; 18 head, 415 to 445 lbs., 179.00 to 195.00 (188.74); 46 head, 424 to 439 lbs., 206.00 to 207.00 (206.40) fancy; 50 head, 450 to 488 lbs., 176.50 to 188.00 (182.42); 64 head, 503 to 543 lbs., 169.00 to 181.00 (176.45); 50 head, 555 to 596 lbs., 153.00 to 169.00 (159.72); 19 head, 608 to 642 lbs., 142.00 to 153.00 (146.49); 14 head, 604 lbs., 159.00 fancy; 16 head, 650 to 664 lbs., 148.00 to 154.00 (149.85); 45 head, 706 to 740 lbs., 139.50 to 144.00 (141.61); 39 head, 785 to 786 lbs., 138.00; 176 head, 806 to 846 lbs., 130.00 to 134.25 (133.19); 70 head, 885 to 895 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (126.20); 9 head, 912 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 4 head, 343 lbs., 178.00; 2 head, 355 to 385 lbs., 180.00 to 185.00 (182.60); 2 head, 543 lbs., 149.00; 13 head, 531 lbs., 161.00 thin fleshed; 3 head, 572 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 635 to 640 lbs., 133.00 to 140.00 (137.68); 1 head, 680 lbs., 138.00; 8 head, 720 lbs., 136.00; 2 head, 800 lbs., 129.00. Medium and large framde 2, 1 head, 530 lbs., 142.00; 4 head, 575 lbs., 137.00; 22 head, 665 to 672 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (133.73).
Feeder heifers: Medium and Large 1 8 head, 263 to 283 lbs., 170.00 to 180.00 (176.45); 9 head, 304 lbs., 175.00; 38 head, 365 to 389 lbs., 164.00 to 175.00 (169.37); 8 head, 415 to 439 lbs., 159.00 to 164.00 (161.45); 85 head, 453 to 493 lbs., 155.50 to 166.00 (159.04); 53 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 145.00 to 155.00 (150.03); 28 head, 550 to 578 lbs., 140.00 to 149.00 (146.35); 30 head, 605 to 623 lbs., 135.00 to 137.50 (136.00); 7 head, 658 to 675 lbs., 124.50 to 125.00 (124.93); 48 head, 713 to 744 lbs., 125.00 to 129.00 (127.30); 145 head, 776 to 794 lbs., 125.00 to 126.00 (125.48); 18 head, 759 lbs., 123.00 full; 2 head, 830 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 330 lbs., 160.00; 3 head, 376 lbs., 161.00; 2 head, 440 lbs., 151.00; 44 head, 485 to 491 lbs., 142.50 to 155.00 (143.62); 10 head, 514 to 523 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.02); 23 head, 572 lbs., 136.00; 3 head, 628 lbs., 130.00; 6 head, 720 to 732 lbs., 121.00 to 124.00 (122.49). Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 581 lbs., 121.00; 1 head, 635 lbs., 105.00; 3 head, 680 lbs., 105.00; 6 head, 706 lbs., 110.00; 7 head, 780 to 784 lbs., 101.00 to 106.00 (104.58).
Dairy heifers: Small and medium frame 2 to 3, 1 head, 225 lbs., 30.00; 2 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 23.00 to 29.00 (26.12); 4 head, 518 to 548 lbs., 28.00 to 38.00 (33.14); 3 head, 577 lbs., 35.00; 1 head, 705 lbs., 35.00; 2 head, 798 lbs., 35.00; 28 head, 926 to 941 lbs., 52.00 to 54.00 (53.22); 16 head, 991 lbs., 57.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 23 head, 1385 to 1740 lbs., 62.00 to 68.50 (64.05) average dressing; 5 head, 1680 lbs., 57.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 45 head, 1160 to 1670 lbs., 59.00 to 65.00 (61.79) average; 22 head, 1086 to 1364 lbs., 54.00 to 56.00 (54.39) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 53 head, 918 to 1448 lbs., 46.00 to 54.00 (49.35) average; 147 head, 855 to 1596 lbs., 39.00 to 57.00 (49.54) low; 53 head, 825 to 1205 lbs., 28.00 to 36.00 (32.23) very low; 15 head, 678 to 973 lbs., 15.00 to 28.00 (19.50) unweaned.
