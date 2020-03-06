Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,730 head of cattle selling on Feb. 27, compared to 2,235 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the market reflected the downturn at the CME Board earlier in the week. There were limited receipts of steer and heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds, feeder steers weighing over 700 pounds and heifers weighing over 600 pounds were mostly selling $5 to $10 lower. The 600- to 700-pound feeder steers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The slaughter cows were selling $3 to $4 lower. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 75% feeder cattle with 50% steers and 50% were heifers; and 25% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 64%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 326 to 335 lbs., 200.00 to 202.00 (200.68); 7 head, 389 to 390 lbs., 190.00 to 197.00 (194.00); 9 head, 406 lbs., 174.00; 22 head, 453 to 490 lbs., 168.00 to 178.00 (173.07); 24 head, 513 to 520 lbs., 168.00 to 173.50 (173.04); 101 head, 560 to 599 lbs., 146.50 to 160.00 (157.93); 61 head, 620 to 640 lbs., 141.00 to 147.00 (146.24); 23 head, 654 to 690 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.04); 41 head, 712 to 717 lbs., 136.75 to 137.00 (136.79); 137 head, 758 to 779 lbs., 126.50 to 130.50 (126.72); 10 head, 805 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 890 lbs., 122.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 306 lbs., 176.00; 6 head, 370 to 395 lbs., 178.00 to 184.00 (182.27); 5 head, 402 lbs., 165.00; 4 head, 490 to 495 lbs., 161.00 to 162.00 (161.25); 3 head, 548 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 560 lbs., 151.00; 6 head, 620 to 647 lbs., 126.00 to 136.00 (132.23); 1 head, 710 lbs., 131.00; 17 head, 755 to 778 lbs., 120.00 to 125.00 (124.71); 4 head, 804 lbs., 116.00. Medium and large 2, 1 head, 490 lbs., 150.00; 1 head, 560 lbs., 140.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 1 head, 340 lbs., 160.00; 20 head, 350 to 390 lbs., 155.00 to 168.00 (165.00); 10 head, 405 to 440 lbs., 155.00 to 160.00 (159.30); 25 head, 457 to 493 lbs., 140.00 to 158.00 (150.32); 19 head, 514 to 548 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (137.98); 67 head, 568 to 596 lbs., 128.00 to 134.00 (132.33); 16 head, 605 to 638 lbs., 124.00 to 129.00 (126.78); 4 head, 653 lbs., 125.00; 139 head, 720 to 732 lbs., 118.00 to 120.50 (120.42); 169 head, 753 to 770 lbs., 118.50 to 120.00 (118.63); 6 head, 892 lbs., 114.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 310 to 318 lbs., 147.00 to 154.00 (151.71); 6 head, 360 to 398 lbs., 150.00 to 151.00 (150.35); 3 head, 425 to 443 lbs., 135.00 to 137.00 (136.35); 3 head, 522 lbs., 131.00; 1 head, 565 lbs., 126.00; 2 head, 625 to 635 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (116.01); 5 head, 650 to 695 lbs., 111.00 to 120.00 (115.28); 1 head, 719 lbs., 110.00; 5 head, 755 to 765 lbs., 117.00 to 119.00 (117.40). Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 345 lbs., 127.00; 4 head, 368 lbs., 135.00; 4 head, 510 to 515 lbs., 120.00 to 123.50 (121.76).
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1536 lbs., 57.75 average dressing; 4 head, 1733 lbs., 62.50 high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 102 head, 1032 to 1558 lbs., 49.50 to 58.50 (53.45) average; 75 head, 957 to 1414 lbs., 41.00 to 47.50 (45.52) low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 46 head, 1003 to 1517 lbs., 43.00 to 50.00 (45.15) average; 88 head, 829 to 1505 lbs., 29.00 to 37.00 (30.79) low; 6 head, 938 to 1207 lbs., 25.00 to 26.00 (25.44) very low; 22 head, 625 to 1024 lbs., 19.00 to 28.00 (20.65) very low light weight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.