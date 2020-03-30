Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 737 head of cattle selling on March 19, compared to 2,009 head on March 12 and 2,749 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total included 219 head of feeder cattle, 466 head of slaughter cattle and 52 head of replacement cattle compared to a week ago’s total of 1,563 head of feeder cattle and 446 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the market was not reported due to limited numbers. The majority of the supply was cows. The supply included 30% feeder cattle with 100% steers; 63% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows; and 7% was replacement cattle with 100% bred cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 0%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.