Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,618 head of cattle selling on April 2, compared to 1,374 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough steer calves weighing under 600 pounds for a market test; and the heifer calves weighing under 600 pounds were selling $5 to $10 lower in a limited test. The 600 to 700 pound feeder steers and heifers were selling $2 to $4 lower; and feeder steers and heifers weighing over 700 pounds were selling $10 to $15 lower compared to light receipts the previous week. The slaughter cows were selling $10 to $12 lower. The supply included 81% feeder cattle with 64% steers, 32% were heifers and 5% were dairy heifers; and 19% was slaughter cattle with 94% cows and 6% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 82%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 2 head, 288 lbs., 181.00; 6 head, 298 lbs., 191.00 fancy; 9 head, 381 lbs., 187.00 fancy; 3 head, 400 to 438 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (164.56); 1 head, 470 lbs., 168.00; 17 head, 504 to 539 lbs., 153.00 to 154.00 (153.60); 65 head, 518 lbs., 169.50 fancy; 11 head, 561 to 588 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (138.24); 59 head, 649 lbs., 140.50; 60 head, 673 lbs., 133.75; 31 head, 739 to 748 lbs., 116.00 to 118.00 (117.54); 9 head, 709 lbs., 123.50 fancy; 76 head, 769 to 791 lbs., 106.50 to 114.50 (107.50); 247 head, 802 to 826 lbs., 102.00 to 107.00 (104.04); 23 head, 870 to 879 lbs., 92.00 to 98.00 (93.03); 26 head, 927 lbs., 94.50; 10 head, 951 lbs., 93.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 290 lbs., 157.00; 6 head, 370 to 393 lbs., 141.00 to 158.00 (155.31); 5 head, 413 lbs., 145.00; 2 head, 483 lbs., 149.00; 5 head, 534 lbs., 138.00; 6 head, 561 to 575 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (135.51); 10 head, 605 to 642 lbs., 131.00 to 135.50 (134.09); 23 head, 672 to 697 lbs., 121.50 to 127.50 (123.54); 2 head, 823 lbs., 100.00. Medium and large frame 2, 3 head, 395 lbs., 126.00; 5 head, 633 lbs., 111.00; 1 head, 700 lbs., 105.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 3 head, 330 lbs., 155.00; 6 head, 360 to 395 lbs., 141.00 to 150.00 (146.10); 14 head, 476 lbs., 150.00; 7 head, 525 to 535 lbs., 137.00 to 139.00 (138.42); 11 head, 585 to 598 lbs., 120.00 to 129.00 (125.77); 122 head, 610 to 637 lbs., 120.00 to 133.00 (129.32); 7 head, 665 to 677 lbs., 115.00 to 125.00 (122.18); 28 head, 700 to 746 lbs., 96.00 to 105.25 (101.46); 32 head, 764 to 788 lbs., 95.00 to 98.50 (96.53);60 head, 804 to 815 lbs., 92.00 to 93.00 (92.98); 38 head, 864 lbs., 90.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 420 lbs., 139.00; 2 head, 518 lbs., 120.00; 1 head, 595 lbs., 120.00; 7 head, 600 lbs., 100.00; 5 head, 650 to 665 lbs., 103.00 to 107.00 (106.21); 8 head, 715 to 741 lbs., 83.00 to 88.00 (86.17); 3 head, 797 lbs., 87.00. Medium and large frame 2, 2 head, 428 lbs., 90.00; 1 head, 480 lbs., 112.00. Dairy heifers, small and medium frame 2 to 3, 3 head, 418 lbs., 31.00; 1 head, 585 lbs., 32.00; 3 head, 640 lbs., 36.00; 20 head, 730 to 743 lbs., 40.00 to 41.00 (40.35); 3 head, 800 to 810 lbs., 42.00 to 48.00 (46.02); 2 head, 880 to 885 lbs., 44.00; 21 head, 915 to 916 lbs., 44.00 to 49.00 (44.24); 1 head, 1020 lbs., 43.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, 29 head, 1399 to 1643 lbs., 51.00 to 55.00 (53.76) average dressing; 2 head, 1658 lbs., 45.00 low. Boner, 80 to 85%, 6 head, 1025 to 1310 lbs., 50.00 to 53.50 (51.77) average; 5 head, 1175 to 1365 lbs., 46.00 to 48.50 (47.65) low; 2 head, 898 lbs., 47.00 low light weight. Lean, 85 to 90%, 29 head, 1005 to 1453 lbs., 40.00 to 49.00 (43.33) average; 2 head, 1085 lbs., 53.00 high; 50 head, 869 to 1277 lbs., 30.00 to 39.00 (32.59) low; 13 head, 835 to 1005 lbs., 20.00 to 27.00 (23.26) very low; 16 head, 680 to 814 lbs., 20.00 to 25.00 (21.42) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 8 head, 1178 to 1405 lbs., 70.00 to 74.00 (73.42) average; 1 head, 2170 lbs., 80.00 high.
