The Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported 1,442 head of cattle selling on July 18, compared to 1,442 head selling July 11 and 1,125 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, the feeder steers and heifers were steady in a light test. The slaughter cows and bulls were steady. The trade and demand was moderate. The area experienced triple digit heat on the week. The supply included 72% feeder cattle with 53% steers and 47% were heifers; 28% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows and 0% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 79%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 385 lbs., 170.00; 3 head, 362 lbs., 166.00 unweaned; 11 head, 428 lbs., 156.00; 15 head, 477 to 497 lbs., 159.00 to 166.00 (163.16); 4 head, 478 lbs., 148.00 unweaned; 4 head, 583 lbs., 151.00; 20 head, 576 lbs., 140.50 unweaned; 8 head, 638 lbs., 151.50; 7 head, 667 lbs., 149.50; 29 head, 702 to 715 lbs., 144.50 to 149.00 (144.81); 21 head, 750 to 783 lbs., 135.00 to 138.00 (137.57); 82 head, 829 to 831 lbs., 132.00 to 133.75 (133.24); 183 head, 866 to 873 lbs., 114.25 to 131.2(130.97); 13 head, 927 lbs., 129.50; 2 head, 1115 lbs., 108.00; 5 head, 1203 lbs., 96.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 15 head, 480 to 495 lbs., 145.00 to 151.00 (146.17); 2 head, 538 lbs., 148.00; 1 head, 515 lbs., 140.00 unweaned; 22 head, 550 to 593 lbs., 142.00 to 150.00 (148.94); 13 head, 556 to 570 lbs., 139.50 to 140.00 (139.62) unweaned; 1 head, 645 lbs., 128.00; 18 head, 653 to 679 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (138.03); 13 head, 703 to 705 lbs., 134.00 to 139.00 (135.16); 7 head, 753 to 785 lbs., 126.00 to 129.00 126.44; 8 head, 855 to 892 lbs., 127.00 to 128.50 (128.32); 2 head, 1238 lbs., 90.00. Medium and large frame 2, 9 head, 460 to 491 lbs., 136.00 to 138.00 (136.65); 4 head, 529 lbs., 125.00; 1 head, 600 lbs., 120.00; 4 head, 650 to 668 lbs., 127.00; 5 head, 725 lbs., 125.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 9 head, 360 to 385 lbs., 160.00 to 168.00 (166.82); 6 head, 426 lbs., 153.00; 18 head, 462 to 465 lbs., 144.00 to 148.00 (146.50); 4 head, 568 lbs., 146.00; 17 head, 572 lbs., 129.00 unweaned; 2 head, 625 lbs., 134.00; 28 head, 694 to 697 lbs., 127.00 to 129.00 (128.50); 72 head, 776 lbs., 125.50; 277 head, 805 to 822 lbs., 111.00 to 123.25 (121.68). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 410 lbs., 139.00; 1 head, 490 lbs., 137.00; 1 head, 500 lbs., 132.00; 5 head, 566 to 583 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (129.78); 3 head, 632 lbs., 129.00; 9 head, 653 lbs., 125.00. Medium and large frame 2, 5 head, 433 lbs., 122.00; 10 head, 510 to 543 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.48); 2 head, 593 lbs., 119.00; 9 head, 605 to 643 lbs., 115.00 to 117.00 (115.43); 2 head, 718 1bs., 105.00.
Slaughter cattle: Premium White, 65 to 75%, 48 head, 903 to 1480 lbs., 53.50 to 64.50 (60.95) average dressing; 24 head, 1142 to 1195 lbs., 60.50 to 70.50 (63.92) high; 111 head, 820 to 1643 lbs., 31.50 to 59.00 (45.62) low; 74 head, 786 to 1189 lbs., 20.50 to 28.00 (24.15) very low. Bulls 1, 1 head, 1265 lbs., 77.00 average.
