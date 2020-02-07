Cattlmen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 2,060 head of cattle selling Jan. 30, compared to 2,385 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
The total this week included 1,707 head of feeder cattle and 373 head of slaughter cattle. Compared to the previous week, the steer calves and feeder steers were selling $2 to $4 lower except 550- to 700- pound steers that were steady to weak; the 300- to 600-pound heifer calves and 600- to 750-pound feeder heifers were selling $3 to $5 lower. The heifers weighing over 750 pounds were not well tested. The trade and demand was moderate. The supply included 82% feeder cattle with 43% steers, 47% were heifers, 10% were dairy heifers; 18% was slaughter cattle with 100% cows. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 48%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 1 head, 340 lbs., 193.00; 6 head, 303 lbs., 215.00 thin fleshed; 9 head, 355 to 397 lbs., 197.00 to 212.00 (204.24); 18 head, 371 lbs., 218.00 thin fleshed; 5 head, 405 lbs., 194.00; 41 head, 457 to 490 lbs., 171.00 to 177.00 (175.30); 37 head, 471 lbs., 186.00 thin fleshed; 28 head, 520 to 547 lbs., 167.00 to 174.00 (172.83); 8 head, 521 lbs., 175.00 thin fleshed; 54 head, 553 to 578 lbs., 163.00 to 166.00 (165.12); 29 head, 557 lbs., 169.00 thin fleshed; 6 head, 593 lbs., 153.00 unweaned; 14 head, 605 to 620 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (153.86); 20 head, 646 to 649 lbs., 140.00 to 143.00 (142.10) unweaned; 69 head, 656 to 669 lbs., 144.00 to 145.50 (144.15); 52 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.49); 84 head, 759 to 794 lbs., 135.50 to 137.00 (136.77). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 390 lbs., 180.00; 5 head, 416 to 445 lbs., 170.00 to 174.00 (170.84); 1 head, 450 lbs., 172.00; 12 head, 498 lbs., 155.00 unweaned; 15 head, 502 lbs., 159.50; 9 head, 548 lbs., 165.00 thin fleshed; 34 head, 555 to 578 lbs., 156.00 to 160.00 (159.67); 2 head, 605 lbs., 138.00; 2 head, 665 to 695 lbs., 136.00 to 137.00 (136.49); 7 head, 870 to 893 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 460 lbs., 157.00; 6 head, 531 lbs., 144.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 8 head, 343 to 347 lbs., 150.00 to 157.00 (155.27); 10 head, 377 to 385 lbs., 159.00 to 170.00 (164.61); 18 head, 358 to 362 lbs., 176.00 to 186.00 (183.24) thin fleshed; 3 head, 392 lbs., 152.00 unweaned; 9 head, 400 to 414 lbs., 148.00 to 158.00 (155.15); 29 head, 438 lbs., 166.00 thin fleshed; 92 head, 450 to 493 lbs., 147.50 to 158.00 (151.32); 23 head, 510 to 540 lbs., 137.00; 58 head, 506 to 524 lbs., 148.00 to 150.00 (149.61) thin fleshed; 29 head, 550 to 560 lbs., 135.00 to 141.00 (139.72); 144 head, 600 to 647 lbs., 128.00 to 139.00 (136.57); 19 head, 650 to 681 lbs., 130.50 to 132.50 (130.91); 40 head, 743 lbs., 128.50; 8 head, 755 to 765 lbs., 124.00 to 126.50 (125.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 3 head, 297 lbs., 142.50; 1 head, 320 lbs., 145.00; 8 head, 371 to 395 lbs., 135.00 to 140.00 (136.95); 2 head, 430 lbs., 139.00; 25 head, 455 to 480 lbs., 139.00 to 140.00 (139.92); 6 head, 505 to 538 lbs., 123.00 to 131.00 (125.56); 1 head, 585 lbs., 124.00; 5 head, 623 to 640 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (126.59); 45 head, 677 lbs., 127.00. Medium and large frame 2, 6 head, 408 lbs., 128.00; 18 head, 492 lbs., 125.50; 2 head, 695 lbs., 118.50; 9 head, 720 to 748 lbs., 99.00 to 104.00 (101.64); 4 head, 785 lbs., 99.00.
Dairy heifers: Small and medium frame 3, 9 head, 504 lbs., 28.00; 4 head, 568 lbs., 41.00; 6 head, 618 to 639 lbs., 38.00 to 40.00 (39.35); 7 head, 718 lbs., 45.00; 22 head, 767 lbs., 49.00; 28 head, 802 to 847 lbs., 49.00 to 54.50 (51.63); 23 head, 864 to 866 lbs., 48.00 to 50.00 (48.35); 36 head, 913 to 945 lbs., 40.00 to 58.50 (56.36); 4 head, 950 lbs., 44.50/
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1363 to 1535 lbs., 56.00 to 58.00 (56.70) average dressing; 36 head, 1448 to 1670 lbs., 61.50 to 63.00 (62.71) high. Boner, 80 to 85%, 34 head, 1043 to 1310 lbs., 50.00 to 58.00 (52.39) average; 45 head, 1115 to 1541 lbs., 58.00 to 65.50 (60.60) high; 2 head, 1148 lbs., 45.00 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 31 head, 913 to 1355 lbs., 46.00 to 59.00 (52.85) average; 58 head, 875 to 1305 lbs., 35.00 to 47.00 (43.03) low; 19 head, 859 to 947 lbs., 35.00 to 39.00 (36.59) low light weight; 10 head, 961 to 1323 lbs., 25.00 to 30.00 (27.36) very low; 24 head, 718 to 916 lbs., 22.00 to 31.00 (26.16) very low light weight.
