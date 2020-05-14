The Cattlemen’s Livestock Auction, Dalhart, Texas, reported receipts of 1,645 head of cattle selling on April 30, compared to 1,256 head a year ago, according to the USDA-Texas Department of Agriculture Market News, Amarillo, Texas.
Compared to the previous week, there were not enough receipts for a good market test; however, a firm undertone was noted in all weight categories. The slaughter cows and bulls were firm. The trade was fairly active. The demand was fairly good. The supply included 91% feeder cattle with 64% steers and 36% were heifers; 9% was slaughter cattle with 98% cows and 2% were bulls. The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 68%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 3 head, 343 lbs., 180.00; 43 head, 352 to 388 lbs., 178.00 to 185.00 (179.20); 11 head, 425 to 432 lbs., 164.00 to 168.00 (167.64); 27 head, 478 to 487 lbs., 155.00 to 164.00 (162.31); 83 head, 501 to 545 lbs., 156.00 to 163.00 (160.41); 61 head, 554 to 572 lbs., 147.00 to 152.00 (149.45); 34 head, 600 to 635 lbs., 131.00 to 140.00 (137.26); 37 head, 655 to 691 lbs., 125.00 to 135.00 (129.45); 63 head, 721 to 733 lbs., 124.60 to 126.25 (125.22); 13 head, 758 lbs., 120.50; 106 head, 807 to 839 lbs., 109.50 to 114.00 (112.59); 2 head, 880 lbs., 105.00; 277 head, 900 to 927 lbs., 103.00 to 106.25 (104.31); 99 head, 957 lbs., 104.25. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 1 head, 375 lbs., 172.00; 1 head, 405 lbs., 167.00; 13 head, 471 to 498 lbs., 152.00 to 160.00 (158.71); 2 head, 516 to 535 lbs., 139.00 to 146.00 (142.44); 4 head, 609 lbs., 126.50; 20 head, 705 to 746 lbs., 118.50 to 120.00 (119.08). Medium and large frame 2, 4 head, 453 lbs., 143.00; 1 head, 730 lbs., 116.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, 2 head, 298 lbs., 155.00; 4 head, 310 to 335 lbs., 146.00 to 150.00 (147.06); 9 head, 357 to 370 lbs., 142.00 to 147.00 (145.86); 15 head, 442 to 445 lbs., 133.00 to 135.00 (133.13); 56 head, 450 to 492 lbs., 131.00 to 144.50 (143.58); 84 head, 513 to 538 lbs., 130.00 to 139.00 (133.55); 11 head, 568 to 598 lbs., 125.00 to 127.00 (125.38); 25 head, 610 to 635 lbs., 117.00 to 120.00 (119.77); 39 head, 674 to 698 lbs., 110.00 to 112.00 (110.45); 43 head, 702 to 744 lbs., 103.50 to 112.00 (108.92); 22 head, 778 lbs., 104.50; 151 head, 803 to 811 lbs., 103.50 to 105.50 (105.13.). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, 5 head, 311 to 335 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (131.85); 7 head, 535 to 545 lbs., 120.00 to 121.00 (120.85); 8 head, 559 to 570 lbs., 119.00 to 123.00 (122.49); 4 head, 601 lbs., 120.00; 5 head, 704 lbs., 105.00. Medium and large frame 2, 1 head, 420 lbs., 112.50; 1 head, 575 lbs., 106.00; 1 head, 630 lbs., 102.00; 7 head, 741 lbs., 91.00; 14 head, 897 lbs., 85.00.
Slaughter cattle: Cows, Breaker, 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 1354 to 1713 lbs., 61.00 to 63.50 (62.80) average dressing. Boner, 80 to 85%, 19 head, 1020 to 1609 lbs., 53.00 to 63.00 (59.96) average; 25 head, 1010 to 1230 lbs., 64.00 to 67.00 (65.86) high; 1 head, 1570 lbs., 48.50 low. Lean, 85 to 90%, 2 head, 1273 lbs., 54.00 average; 17 head, 998 to 1445 lbs., 58.00 to 67.00 60.35 high; 16 head, 945 to 1285 lbs., 39.50 to 48.00 (44.00) low; 5 head, 822 to 895 lbs., 38.00 to 49.50 (46.19) low light weight; 6 head, 745 to 810 lbs., 25.00 to 33.00 (29.06) very low light weight. Bulls 1, 2 head, 1685 to 1695 lbs., 81.00 to 89.00 (85.01) average.
