Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, soybeans and sorghum were mostly higher, while wheat was mixed, according to USDA reported prices, April 20.
For the week ending April 15, a decrease of 202,812 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while a decrease of 153,173 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed an increase of 152,227 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an increase of 133,841 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending April 9, reported a decrease at 941,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was down 1 cent to up 8 3/4 cents. Corn was up 14 1/2 cents. Sorghum was up 14 1/2 cents. Soybeans were up 2 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City May wheat was $6.20 3/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $6.50 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $7 3/4 to $7.05 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents; Portland, $6.65 to $7, down 1 to up 1 cent; St. Louis, $6.84 3/4 to $6.89 3/4, up 7 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $6.16 1/2 to $6.21 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $4.94 1/2 to $5.98 1/2, up 8 1/4 to 14 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $5.09 1/2 to $6.10 1/2, up 8 1/4 to 14 1/2 cents; Omaha, $5.77 1/2 to $5.86 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $15.07 to $15.12, up 27 1/4 to 22 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, $12.73 1/2 to $14.59, up 15 1/2 to 25 1/4 cents; southern Iowa, $12.84 1/2 to $14.81, up 15 1/2 to 23 1/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $14.96 to $15.37, up 2 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices April 13, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $7.45 3/4 to $7.55 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $7.59 3/4 to $7.69 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $7.60 3/4 to $7.70 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $7.60 3/4 to $7.70 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
