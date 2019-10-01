Compared to last week, cash bids for corn and soybeans were mixed; wheat was mostly lower with dark northern spring wheat sharply higher; sorghum was steady to lower, according to the National Grain Market Review, Sept. 27.
The Minneapolis dark northern spring wheat market still has quality concerns of the remaining crop in the fields due to an abundance of recent precipitation.
Ethanol production for week ending Sept. 20 totaled 0.943 million barrels per day, a 60,000-barrel decrease when compared to the week prior. The decrease in production is the second largest weekly decline. Ethanol stocks were at 22.5 million barrels this week, a decrease of .738 million barrels.
For the week ending Sept. 19, an increase of 19.4 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 38.1 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 10.4 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was steady to 16 cents lower with dark northern spring 38 1/2 cents to 48 1/2 cents higher. Corn was 10 cents lower to 16 3/4 cents higher. Sorghum was steady to 1 cent lower. Soybeans were 7 1/2 cents lower to 3 1/2 cents higher.
In the futures close, Oct. 1, Kansas City December wheat was $4.08 3/4 to $4.10, down 5 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Oct. 1, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.01 1/2 to $4.21 1/2, down 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $5.90, unchanged; St. Louis, $4.84, up 4 cents.
Terminal corn bids Oct. 1, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.77 1/2 to $3.82 1/2, up 4 1/2 to 1/2 cent; Minneapolis, $3.48 1/2, down 1/2 cent; southern Iowa, $3.52 1/2 to $3.65 1/2, up 4 1/2 to 1/2 cent; Omaha, $3.78 to $3.87, up 5 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Oct. 1, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.44 1/2 to $8.79 1/2, up 13 1/2 to 18 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.60 1/2, up 13 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.67 1/2 to $8.77 1/2, up 19 1/2 to 23 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.89 1/2 to $9.19 1/2, up 23 1/2 to 18 1/2 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Oct. 1, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.91 1/2 to $5.01 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $5.46 1/2 to $5.56 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.16 1/2 to $6.26 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.16 1/2 to $6.26 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.