Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and soybeans are lower; wheat is mostly higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, March 20.
For the week ending March 12, an increase of 55.6 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 23.2 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 12.4 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported. Sorghum export sales showed an increase of 14.4 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending March 13, reported a decrease of 9,000 barrels per day to 1.035 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks increased 0.264 million barrels at 24.6 million barrels.
Wheat was 5 cents lower to 62 3/4 cents higher. Corn was 20 1/4 cents lower to 45 1/4 cents lower. Sorghum was 36 cents to 37 cents lower. Soybeans were 13 1/4 cents lower to 16 1/4 cents lower.
In the futures close March 24, Kansas City March wheat was $4.90 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids March 24, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.90 3/4 to $5 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $6 to $6.05, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.92, down 1 cent.
Terminal corn bids March 24, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.47 1/4 to $3.59 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.17 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.23 1/2 to $3.33 1/2, down 1/4 to up 3/4 cent; Omaha, $3.22 to $3.25, up 3 cents.
Terminal soybean bids March 24, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.76 3/4 to $8.86 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $8.48 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $8.54 to $8.73, up 21 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.93 3/4 to $9.01 3/4, up 2 3/4 to 1 3/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices March 24, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $6.10 3/4 to $6.20 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $6.45 3/4 to $6.55 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.68 3/4 to $6.78 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.78 3/4 to $6.88 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
