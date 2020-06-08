Compared to last week, cash bids for corn, sorghum and soybeans are higher; wheat is mostly higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, May 29.
For the week ending May 21, an increase of 16.8 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 23.7 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 7.7 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported. Sorghum export sales reported an increase of 7.1 million bushels for 2019-20.
Ethanol production for the week ending May 22, reported a slight increase at 0.663 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks decreased 0.450 million barrels at 23.15 million barrels.
Wheat was 7 cents lower to 26 1/4 cents higher. Corn was 3 1/4 cents to 24 3/4 cents higher. Sorghum was 16 to 54 cents higher. Soybeans were 10 to 16 cents higher.
In the futures close June 2, Kansas City July wheat was $4.50 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids June 2, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.60 3/4 to $4.65 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, $6 to $6.05, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.28, down 7 cents.
Terminal corn bids June 2, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.24 1/4 to $3.32 1/4, up 1 cent; Minneapolis, $3.02 1/4, up 2 cents; southern Iowa, $3.19 1/4 to $3.21 1/4, up 1 cent to unchanged; Omaha, $3.06 to $3.14, up 1 to down 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids June 2, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.27 1/2 to $8.55 1/2, up 10 cents; Minneapolis, $8.35 1/2, up 10 cents; southern Iowa, $8.47 1/2 to $8.54 1/2, up 10 to 11 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.47 1/2 to $8.67 1/2, up 7 to 10 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices June 2, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.42 3/4 to $5.52 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.60 3/4 to $5.70 3/4, down 33 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $5.95 3/4 to $6.05 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $6 3/4 to $6.10 3/4, down 11 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.47 to $3.50 1/4, up 2 3/4 to down 2 1/2 cents.
