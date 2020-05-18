Compared to last week, cash bids for corn and sorghum are mixed; soybeans are lower and wheat is mostly lower, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, May 12.
For the week ending April 30, an increase of 30.5 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 24.0 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were formulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 9.0 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported. Sorghum export sales showed an increase of 2.5 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Ethanol production for the week ending May 1, reported an increase of 61,000 barrels per day to 0.598 million barrels a day. Ethanol stocks decreased 0.725 million barrels at 25.6 million barrels.
For the week ending May 3, corn planted is at 51 percent which is 30 percent higher than a year ago. Soybeans planted is at 23 percent which is 18 percent higher than a year ago. Sorghum is at 22 percent which is 1 percent higher than a year ago.
Wheat was 9 1/4 cents lower to 3 cents higher. Corn was 3 cents lower to 10 1/2 cents higher. Sorghum was 42 cents lower to 96 cents higher. Soybeans were 1 to 14 cents lower.
In the futures close, May 12 Kansas City May wheat was $4.83 1/2, down 12 1/2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids May 12, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.79 1/4 to $4.84 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $6.08 to $6.15, unchanged; St. Louis, $5.37, down 2 cents.
Terminal corn bids May 12, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.20 1/4 to $3.25 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.02 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.21 1/4 to $3.22 1/4, up 3 3/4 cents; Omaha, $2.95 to $3.09, up 5 to 3 cents.
Terminal soybean bids May 12, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.32 to $8.52, down 3 cents; Minneapolis, $8.38, down 2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.52 to $8.57, up 2 to down 3 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.49 to $8.69, down 3 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices May 12, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.54 1/4 to $5.64 1/4, up 8 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.86 1/4 to $5.96 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.05 1/4 to $6.15 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.20 1/4 to $6.30 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.14 1/2 to $3.24, down 2 3/4 to 1 1/4 cents.
