Compared to last week, cash bids for corn and sorghum lower and soybeans were higher; wheat was mostly higher, according to the Weekly National Grain Market Review, Oct. 11.
Ethanol production for week ending Oct. 4 totaled 0.963 million barrels per day, a 5,000-barrel increase when compared to the week prior. Ethanol stocks were at 21.2 million barrels this week, a decrease of 1.995 million barrels.
For the week ending Oct. 3, an increase of 11.2 million bushels of corn export sales for 2019-20 were reported while an increase of 76.9 million bushels of soybean exports sales for 2019-20 were tabulated. Wheat export sales showed an increase of 19.2 million bushels for 2019-20 were reported.
Wheat was 2 1/2 cents lower to 15 3/4 cents higher. Corn was 6 1/2 to 9 cents lower. Sorghum was 15 to 16 cents lower. Soybeans were 1 3/4 to 13 3/4 cents higher.
In the futures close, Oct. 15, Kansas City December wheat was $8.71 to $8.94, down 2 cents.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.11 1/4 to $4.31 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, no quotes; Portland, unavailable; St. Louis, $4.92, down 4 cents.
Terminal corn bids, Oct. 15, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.78 1/4 to $3.87 1/4, down 4 1/2 to 2 1/2 cents; Minneapolis, $3.58 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.60 1/4 to $3.81 1/4, down 1 1/2 to 6 1/2 cents; Omaha, $3.83 to $3.88, down 5 to 1 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, Oct. 15, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.71 to $8.94, down 2 cents; Minneapolis, $8.86, down 6 1/2 cents; southern Iowa, $8.91 to $8.99, down 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 cents; central Illinois processors, $9.07 to $9.24, up 1 to 3 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Oct. 15, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.91 1/4 to $5.01 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents; 12% protein, $5.51 1/4 to $5.61 1/4, down 8 1/4 cents; 13% protein, $6.21 1/4 to $6.31 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents; 14% protein, $6.26 1/4 to $6.36 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
