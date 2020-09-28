Compared to last week, cash bids for corn and sorghum were down, soybeans were mixed and wheat was up according to USDA reported prices, Sept. 22.
For the week ending Sept. 10, a decrease of 184,002 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an decrease of 314,834 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 222,483 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an decrease of 69,816 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending Sept. 11, reported a slight decrease at 926,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was up 4 1/2 to up 5 1/2 cents. Corn was down 1/2 cent. Sorghum was down 1/2 cent. Soybeans were down 2 3/4 to up 7 1/4 cents.
In the futures close, Kansas City December wheat was $4.87 1/4.
Terminal wheat bids, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.92 1/4 to $5.02 1/4, down 17 cents; Minneapolis, $5.82 1/4, down 17 cents; Portland, $5.45 to $5.75, unchanged to up 5 cents; St. Louis, $4.96 3/4 to $5.06 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents.
Terminal corn bids, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $3.44 3/4 to $3.59 3/4, down 8 3/4 to 13 3/4 cents; Minneapolis, $3.31 3/4 to $3.62 3/4, down 8 3/4 to 11 3/4 cents; southern Iowa, $3.48 1/4 to 3.52 1/4, up 1 1/2 to down 1 1/2 cents; Omaha, $3.22 1/4 to $3.36 1/4, down 1/2 cent.
Terminal soybean bids, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $9.82 1/2 to $10.07 1/2, down 21 cents; Minneapolis, $9.86 1/2 to $9.95 1/2, down 13 1/2 to 24 cents; southern Iowa, $9.96 3/4 to $10.09 3/4, down 2 3/4 to 1 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $10.09 3/4 to $10.39 3/4, down 2 3/4 to up 7 1/4 cents.
Kansas City wheat prices Sept. 22, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $5.76 3/4 to $5.86 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents; 12% protein, $6.16 3/4 to $6.26 3/4, up 10 1/2 cents; 13% protein, $6.16 3/4 to $6.26 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents; 14% protein, $6.21 3/4 to $6.31 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was unavailable. U.S. No. 2 white corn was unavailable.
