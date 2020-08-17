Compared to last week, cash bids for corn and sorghum were higher, while wheat and soybeans were lower according to USDA reported prices, Aug. 11.
For the week ending Aug. 6, a increase of 424,322 metric tons of corn inspected and weighed for export was reported while an increase of 78,058 metric tons of soybeans were inspected and weighed. Wheat inspected and weighed for export showed a decrease of 176,205 metric tons. Sorghum inspected and weighed for export reported an decrease of 143,520 metric tons.
Ethanol production for the week ending July 31, reported a slight decrease at 931,000 barrels a day.
Wheat was 1 1/2 to 24 cents lower. Corn was up 1/4 to 3 1/4 cents. Sorghum was 3 1/4 to 4 1/4 cents higher. Soybeans were 4 1/4 to 12 1/4 cents lower.
In the futures close Aug. 11, Kansas City July wheat was $4.16 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents.
Terminal wheat bids Aug. 11, paid for truck delivery, included Kansas City, $4.31 3/4 to $4.41 3/4, up 15 to 25 cents; Minneapolis, no quote; Portland, $5.30 to $5.35, unchanged to down 24 cents; St. Louis, $4.95 to $5.10, up 4 cents.
Terminal corn bids Aug. 11, U.S. No. 2 yellow, price paid for truck deliver, included: Kansas City, $2.71 1/2 to $3.04 1/2, up 1 cent; Minneapolis, $2.76 1/2 to $2.77 1/2, up 1 cent; southern Iowa, $2.98 1/2 to $3 1/2, up 2 3/4 to 3 3/4 cents; Omaha, $2.71 1/2 to $2.83 1/2, up 1 cents.
Terminal soybean bids Aug. 11, U.S. No. 1, price paid for truck delivery, included: Kansas City, $8.13 1/2 to $8.46 1/2, up 1/4 cent; Minneapolis, $8.56 1/2, up 1/4 cent; southern Iowa, $8.77 1/4 to $8.81 1/4, up 5 3/4 cents; central Illinois processors, $8.61 1/2 to $8.55 1/2, up 1/4 cent.
Kansas City wheat prices Aug. 11, spot, fob track, included: No. 1 hard red winter wheat, ordinary protein, $4.31 3/4 to $4.41 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents. U.S. No. 2 soft red winter wheat was $4.95 to $5.10, up 4 cents. U.S. No. 2 white corn was $3.33 1/2, up 1 cent.
