The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 8,572 head selling a week ago, 8,937 head trading Jan. 20 and 5,387 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, trade activity and demand were moderate to good. Feeder steers under 650 pounds were trading unevenly steady, ranging from $3 lower to $2 higher. Steers over 650 pounds were selling $3 to $7 lower. Feeder heifers under 500 pounds were trading mostly $3 to $4 lower, 500 to 600 pounds were selling $4 higher, and over 600 pounds were trading $1 to $4 lower. Supply included: 81% feeder cattle (57% steers, 43% heifers, 0% bulls); 4% slaughter cattle (90% cows, 10% bulls); 15% replacement cattle (14% stock cows, 56% bred cows, 26% bred heifers, 4% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 49%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 363 to 395 lbs., 214.00 to 218.00 (216.66); 78 head, 404 to 449 lbs., 190.00 to 209.00 (198.55); 255 head, 456 to 495 lbs., 185.00 to 202.00 (196.72); 4 head, 464 lbs., 185.00, full; 129 head, 500 to 541 lbs., 170.00 to 189.00 (177.56); 7 head, 532 lbs., 166.00, fleshy; 91 head, 514 lbs., 191.00, thin fleshed; 440 head, 550 to 594 lbs., 162.00 to 183.00 (174.04); 75 head, 588 to 596 lbs., 159.00 to 160.00 (159.68), full; 338 head, 600 to 642 lbs., 151.00 to 166.00 (161.74); 16 head, 604 lbs., 148.00, full; 24 head, 611 lbs., 166.00, thin fleshed; 285 head, 650 to 698 lbs., 141.50 to 154.75 (148.22); 45 head, 650 lbs., 160.25,fancy; 44 head, 661 to 673 lbs., 137.50 to 139.50 (139.10), fleshy; 10 head, 693 to 696 lbs., 135.00 to 136.00 (135.40), full; 314 head, 700 to 748 lbs., 131.00 to 148.00 (138.85); 32 head, 735 lbs., 148.75, fancy; 290 head, 750 to 787 lbs., 128.00 to 147.00 (138.51); 42 head, 769 lbs., 147.75, fancy; 52 head, 767 to 784 lbs., 130.00 to 133.00 (131.55), full; 73 head, 804 to 848 lbs., 127.00 to 142.75 (135.24); 56 head, 854 to 893 lbs., 127.00 to 134.00 (132.39); 70 head, 911 to 913 lbs., 126.00 to 128.75 (128.40); 6 head, 965 lbs., 123.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 353 to 363 lbs., 181.00 to 186.00 (185.02); 11 head, 436 lbs., 182.00 (182.00); 33 head, 464 to 475 lbs., 176.00 to 184.00 (177.24); 27 head, 530 to 540 lbs., 163.00 to 168.00 (164.13); 13 head, 580 to 594 lbs., 152.50 to 161.00 (155.72); 30 head, 618 to 648 lbs., 151.00 to 151.50 (151.32); 4 head, 708 lbs., 135.00; 2 head, 752 lbs., 136.00. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 549 lbs., 142.50. Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 226 lbs., 285.00, gaunt. Large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 16 head, 575 to 577 lbs., 154.00 to 159.00 (157.13); 19 head, 639 lbs., 142.00; 28 head, 688 to 696 lbs., 133.00 to 142.00 (136.19); 3 head, 752 lbs., 143.00. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 587 lbs., 133.00. Small and medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 15 head, 436 lbs., 157.50; 47 head, 509 to 514 lbs., 138.00 to 150.00 (142.88).
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 256 lbs., 183.00; 15 head, 366 lbs., 187.00; 24 head, 361 lbs., 198.00, fancy; 62 head, 408 to 447 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (165.93); 6 head, 403 lbs., 184.00, fancy; 203 head, 450 to 497 lbs., 151.00 to 170.50 (161.76); 54 head, 454 to 479 lbs., 164.00 to 178.00 (173.96), fancy; 51 head, 453 to 471 lbs., 163.00 to 164.00 (163.19), thin fleshed; 254 head, 500 to 546 lbs., 149.00 to 165.00 (156.93); 15 head, 504 lbs., 169.00, fancy; 392 head, 550 to 597 lbs., 138.00 to 162.25 (147.78); 23 head, 560 lbs., 153.50, thin fleshed; 318 head, 602 to 645 lbs., 136.00 to 146.00 (140.70); 261 head, 650 to 692 lbs., 133.00 to 138.00 (135.87); 11 head, 679 lbs., 128.00, full; 209 head, 710 to 748 lbs., 123.00 to 135.00 (133.09); 26 head, 798 lbs., 133.00; 17 head, 756 lbs., 124.00, fleshy; 19 head, 874 lbs., 121.00; 2 head, 908 lbs., 116.00; 6 head, 1046 lbs., 120.50. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 26 head, 318 to 319 lbs., 161.00 to 163.00 (162.00); 9 head, 376 to 398 lbs., 160.00 to 171.00 (163.81); 40 head, 415 to 440 lbs., 151.00 to 161.00 (155.52); 28 head, 458 to 481 lbs., 148.00 to 157.00 (154.34); 15 head, 539 lbs., 150.00; 120 head, 553 to 593 lbs., 135.00 to 146.00 (140.17); 11 head, 612 to 642 lbs., 131.00 to 135.00 (133.23); 39 head, 756 to 798 lbs., 121.00 to 125.00 (123.83). Medium and large frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 7 head, 376 lbs., 151.00; 8 head, 436 lbs., 148.00; 45 head, 576 lbs., 128.50. Medium frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 5 head, 337 lbs., 157.50. Small and medium frame 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 9 head, 411 lbs., 135.00.
Feeder bulls: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 13 head, 400 lbs., 176.00; 7 head, 656 lbs., 126.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 6 head, 447 lbs., 187.50.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 32 head, 1265 to 1580 lbs., 56.00 to 61.00 (58.75), average; 32 head, 1230 to 1800 lbs., 63.00 to 66.50 (64.99), high;
5 head, 1295 to 1705 lbs., 51.00 to 56.00 (53.52), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 53 head, 910 to 1420 lbs., 55.00 to 62.00 (59.54), average; 5 head, 1010 to 1250 lbs., 62.00 to 65.00 (63.55), high; 6 head, 1125 to 1260 lbs., 50.50 to 54.00 (52.08), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 48 head, 855 to 1192 lbs., 49.00 to 55.50 (52.87), average; 12 head, 895 to 1340 lbs., 44.00 to 50.00 (47.59), low; 7 head, 845 to 908 lbs., 36.00 to 41.00 (40.30), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 18 head, 1595 to 2380 lbs., 80.00 to 86.00 (83.44), average; 3 head, 1580 to 1735 lbs., 72.00 to 76.00 (73.60), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 130 head, 800 to 1965 lbs., 48.00 to 64.00 (56.70).
Bred cows: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 120 head, 1018 to 1387 lbs., 1275.00 to 1400.00 (1325.16); from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 5 head, 1385 lbs., 1475.00, fancy; from 5 to 8 years, third trimester, 86 head, 1084 to 1387 lbs., 1125.00 to 1250.00 (1186.41); more than 8 years, third trimester, 178 head, 1175 to 1367 lbs., 760.00 to 875.00 (841.79); more than 8 years, third trimester, 61 head, 1340 to 1488 lbs., 900.00 to 955.00 (936.86), fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 67 head, 893 to 1337 lbs., 1110.00 to 1225.00 (1201.49).
Bred heifers: Medium and large frame 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 202 head, 985 to 1185 lbs., 1325.00 to 1475.00 (1349.47); from 2 to 4 years, third trimester, 34 head, 1028 to 1102 lbs., 1525.00 to 1550.00 (1541.53), fancy.
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large 1 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 24 head, 1100 to 1175 lbs., 1375.00 to 1475.00 (1411.02); from 2 to 8 years, open, 17 head, 1175 lbs., 1575.00, fancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.