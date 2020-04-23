The Colorado weekly cattle auction summary reported receipts of 4,918 head selling the week ending on April 13, 8,821 head trading on April 6, and 4,180 head selling a year ago, according to USDA-Colorado Department of Agriculture Market News, Greeley, Colorado.
Compared to a week ago, the trade activity and demand were moderate to good. This summary includes reports from Winter Livestock, La Junta Livestock and Livestock Exchange. Feeder steers weighing under 450 pounds were selling $3 lower to sharply lower on a light test, 450 to 600 pounds were trading $2 to $8 higher and over 600 pounds were selling mixed at $1 higher to $5 lower with instances trading sharply lower. Feeder heifers under 600 pounds were trading $4 lower to sharply lower, 600 to 700 pounds were selling $2 to $7 higher and over 700 pounds were trading $3 lower. The supply included 64% feeder cattle (56% steers, 44% heifers); 14% was slaughter cattle (90% cows, 10% bulls); and 22% was replacement cattle (16% stock cows, 5% bred cows, 78% cow-calf pairs, 1% heifer pairs). The feeder cattle supply weighing over 600 pounds was 47%.
Feeder steers: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 10 head, 343 lbs., 181.00; 8 head, 386 lbs., 181.00; 99 head, 407 to 446 lbs., 166.00 to 181.00 (177.03); 45 head, 456 to 498 lbs., 162.50 to 178.00 (172.32); 30 head, 480 lbs., 181.00, thin fleshed; 97 head, 500 to 537 lbs., 161.00 to 171.00 (167.49); 77 head, 552 to 573 lbs., 160.00 to 167.00 (163.79); 7 head, 561 lbs., 172.00, thin fleshed; 108 head, 601 to 641 lbs., 142.00 to 148.00 (145.26); 74 head, 657 to 692 lbs., 133.00 to 139.00 (135.00); 78 head, 703 to 739 lbs., 118.00 to 133.00 (126.06); 103 head, 750 to 776 lbs., 111.00 to 119.00 (116.67); 37 head, 800 to 835 lbs., 105.50 to 111.00 (109.77); 56 head, 920 lbs., 102.00. Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 355 to 381 lbs., 171.00; 67 head, 567 lbs., 154.50; 11 head, 700 lbs., 111.00. Large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 602 lbs., 134.00; 27 head, 707 lbs., 114.50. Medium 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 22 head, 594 lbs., 150.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 412 to 417 lbs., 141.50 to 144.00 (142.99); 89 head, 458 to 498 lbs., 134.00 to 143.00 (137.21); 13 head, 464 lbs., 153.00, fancy; 21 head, 464 to 496 lbs., 146.00 to 148.00 (147.00), thin fleshed; 77 head, 500 to 543 lbs., 134.50 to 146.00 (139.58); 9 head, 504 lbs., 154.00, fancy; 21 head, 500 to 505 lbs., 147.00 to 148.00 (147.34), thin fleshed; 95 head, 553 to 584 lbs., 127.00 to 133.00 (129.00); 96 head, 602 to 640 lbs., 123.00 to 136.00 (127.97); 25 head, 601 lbs., 132.00, thin fleshed; 34 head, 653 to 656 lbs., 128.00 to 131.00 (128.26); 34 head, 703 to 718 lbs., 100.00 to 121.00 (115.35); 70 head, 763 lbs., 115.75, replacement; 8 head, 814 lbs., 90.00.
Feeder heifers: Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 24 head, 394 lbs., 142.00; 38 head, 400 to 441 lbs., 135.00 to 139.00 (137.61); 42 head, 588 lbs., 124.50; 50 head, 608 to 646 lbs., 118.00 to 119.00 (118.65); 13 head, 678 lbs., 118.00.
Slaughter cows: Breaker 75 to 80%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 68 head, 1305 to 1990 lbs., 52.50 to 61.00 (56.50), average; 1 head, 1460 lbs., 66.00, high; 11 head, 1535 to 2120 lbs., 46.00 to 54.00 (50.64), low. Boner 80 to 85%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 151 head, 900 to 1850 lbs., 53.00 to 65.00 (58.09), average; 15 head, 1035 to 1720 lbs., 59.00 to 71.00 (65.74), high; 13 head, 1060 to 1950 lbs., 47.00 to 54.50 (50.99), low. Lean 85 to 90%, per hundredweight/actual weight, 77 head, 900 to 1545 lbs., 50.00 to 62.00 (56.19), average; 17 head, 1045 to 1575 lbs., 59.00 to 63.00 (60.28), high; 35 head, 533 to 1555 lbs., 35.00 to 49.50 (42.12), low; 3 head, 960 to 1175 lbs., 37.00 to 39.00 (37.58), very low.
Slaughter bulls: 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, 20 head, 1485 to 2365 lbs., 81.00 to 94.00 (87.96), average; 8 head, 1905 to 2045 lbs., 92.00 to 104.00 (94.87), high; 16 head, 1143 to 2220 lbs., 68.00 to 84.00 (75.56), low.
Replacement cows: Medium and large frame 1, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 5 years, open, 20 head, 1330 to 1575 lbs., 52.00 to 60.00 (57.38). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per hundredweight/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 7 head, 820 to 1062 lbs., 70.50 to 76.00 (75.00). Large 3, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 17 head, 1010 to 1248 lbs., 59.00 to 67.00 (61.54). Large 4, per hundredweight/actual weight, more than 2 years, open, 48 head, 560 to 1082 lbs., 51.00 to 59.00 (56.07).
Bred cows: Medium and large 1, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 13 head, 1028 lbs., 1550.00; less than 8 years, third trimester, 5 head, 1105 to 1523 lbs., 825.00 to 925.00 (872.89). Medium and large frame 1 to 2, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, third trimester, 8 head, 1020 to 1575 lbs., 1135.00 to 1275.00 (1196.05); more than 8 years, second/third trimester, 5 head, 1173 to 1413 lbs., 810.00 to 835.00 (826.09).
Cow-calf pairs: Medium and large 1 with more than 150 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 294 head, 1000 to 1375 lbs., 1500.00 to 1650.00 (1614.36); from 2 to 8 years, open, 88 head, 1100 to 1115 lbs., 1760.00 to 1775.00 (1767.62), fancy. Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 10 head, 1182 to 1250 lbs., 1450.00 to 1525.00 (1510.04). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per head/actual weight, from 2 to 8 years, open, 41 head, 1025 to 1200 lbs., 1150.00 to 1275.00 (1195.44). Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with 150 to 300 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 5 to 8 years, open, 5 head, 1293 to 1645 lbs., 1200.00 to 1300.00 (1239.50); less than 8 years, open, 5 head, 1340 to 1625 lbs., 1000.00 to 1150.00 (1093.33).
Heifer pairs: Medium and large frame 1 to 2 with more than 150 pound calf, per family/actual weight, from 2 to 4 years, open, 3 head, 1260 lbs., 1575.00.
